Joliet police officers accused of false arrest, excessive force in lawsuit

A Joliet man recently acquitted of a felony charge has filed a lawsuit claiming excessive force and false arrest against two officers, one of whom is the son of Joliet’s deputy city manager.

On Oct. 24, Jason Heath, 43, filed a federal lawsuit against Officers Jennifer Gruber and Jack Desiderio, as well as the City of Joliet, over the events that led to his arrest on Oct. 29, 2023.

Desiderio is the son of Joliet Deputy City Manager Christa Desiderio.

Heath’s arrest resulted in him being charged with felony aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer. Heath was accused of pushing Gruber and and refusing to obey her commands to place his hands on a wall.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius found Heath not guilty of both charges on Sept. 30, 2024, court records show.

Heath’s lawsuit alleged he was at his residence with his wife and children about 2 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2023 when he got into an argument with his wife that “caught the attention of their children.”

One of Heath’s children contacted the police, the lawsuit alleged.

Gruber responded to the call about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 29, 2023, entered Heath’s home and went to the upstairs section of the residence where Heath and his wife were located, the lawsuit alleged.

Shortly after Gruber’s arrival, Desiderio responded to the scene, joined Gruber upstairs and deployed his Taser gun on Heath, the lawsuit alleged.

“Prior to being tased, [Heath] was not attempting to flee and posed no threat to the safety of [Gruber and Desiderio] or others,” Heath’s lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit alleged Heath did not obstruct or interfere with the investigation, nor did he resist arrest.

Heath’s lawsuit alleged the charges against him were “predicated on false and fictitious statements” made by Gruber and Desiderio.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, the police department’s spokesman, said he was “unable to comment on any pending litigation.”