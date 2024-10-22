Joliet Chamber seeking ‘Great Teachers’ nominations

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry named seven Joliet Public Schools District 86 teachers 2024 Joliet Area Great Teachers. Pictured (front row, from left) Laura Armstrong, Danielle Daletski, Laura Hall and (back row, from left) Erica Krusinski, Katie Loftis, Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Martinsen. Nominations are now open for the 2025 award. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Nominations are now open for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Education Committee’s 2025 Joliet Area Great Teachers program.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Education Committee, which consists of area educators and business leaders, builds relationships between businesses and schools for educational growth in the community.

The Great Teachers Award has recognized 425 educators since its inception in 2008.

All nominees must be certified, “highly effective” full-time teachers in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th in the public and private schools of the Joliet area and have a minimum of three years teaching experience in Joliet-area schools

Joliet-area districts include Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Joliet, Channahon School District 17, Elwood School District 203, Fairmont School District 89, Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet Public School District 86, Joliet Township High School District 204, Laraway Community Consolidated School District 70C, Rockdale School District 84 and Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.

Nominators must briefly describe their experience with the nominee and why the nominee deserves the award.

Nomination deadline is Nov. 11.

To nominate an educator and for more information, visit surveymonkey.com/r/2025GreatTeachers or surveymonkey.com/r/2025granmaestro.