Joliet Slammers will create ‘winter wonderland’ at stadium for the holidays

Slammers Stadium, normally the site of summertime fun in Joliet, will host a GLOW Holiday Festival for the holiday season. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Slammers announced Monday that they bring a GLOW Holiday Festival to their stadium.

“This enchanting experience promises to transform the beloved baseball venue into a winter wonderland, delighting visitors of all ages with a spectacular display of lights and festive activities,” the Slammers said in a news release.

The light show combined with holiday activities will start Nov. 27 and continue on selected evenings through Jan. 5.

The event will include holiday lights depicting a castle and forest, family activities including s’mores over fire pits, and kid-oriented attractions including a playground and Santa visits.

“We envisioned bringing something unique, family-friendly, and above all, fun to downtown Joliet and Slammers fans,” Night Train Veeck, owner and executive vice president of sales and marketing for the Slammers said in the release.

Slammers owner Night Train Veeck met with fans last year at the team's annual Holiday Open House. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The walk-through festival will feature “millions of twinkling lights, whimsical sculptures, and illuminated vignettes,” according to the release.

Highlights include:

•GLOW Spectacular – a light and music show set to holiday tunes repeated every 20 minutes

• Fairytale Castle – a castle with turrets and spires “adorned with thousands of twinkling lights that shimmer like captured constellations,” according to the release

• Enchanted Forest – a lit landscape that includes trees, large mushrooms and play huts.

• S’mores and More – s’mores enjoyed over fire pits

• Penguin Playground – a winter playground for children and teens that will feature seesaws, swings and climbing structures in lights

• Santa’s Shack – a place where children can visit with Santa

• Color Blossoms – a field of changing illuminated blooms throughout the stadium

• Step onto the Field – a GLOW Maze and Candy Cane Lane for holiday strolls on the baseball field

• Warming Houses – places to stay warm that include Blitzen’s Lounge.

• Exclusive VIP Opportunities – heated suites available for family gatherings, corporate events and New Year’s Eve parties.

The baseball field where the Joliet Slammers plan will be turned into a festival of lights for the holidays. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

A similar GLOW Holiday Festival has been held since 2020 at CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints in St. Paul, Minnesota. The event has raised $350,000 for nonprofit organizations, according to the release.

One dollar from every festival ticket purchased for the festival at Slammers Stadium will be donated to charities in the Joliet and Chicago area, according to the release.

Ticket prices are $19.75 for adults (ages 13 and over) and $12.75 for children. Children ages 3 and under are admitted for free.

“GLOW is a cashless event, so guests are encouraged to bring a credit or debit card for all purchases,” the release said.

Tickets went on sale Monday and are available at glowholiday.com.

Joliet Slammers Stadium is at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive in Joliet.