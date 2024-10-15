Joliet ready for next phase of Theodore Street project

A construction crew works on the Theodore Street improvement project on the far West Side of Joliet on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Bob Okon)

Joliet plans to complete the next phase of Theodore Street improvements on the far west side in 2025.

Construction is expected to start in the spring for the next phase of the project, which will be west of Wesmere Parkway.

The city is adding left-turn lanes on Theodore and traffic signals at two intersections to ease entry into subdivisions along a stretch of the road that runs west of Illinois Route 59.

The project was designed after the city heard from residents, who called for improvements and pointed to the hazards of going in and out of subdivisions because of the amount of traffic on Theodore.

Work proceeds Monday at the Joliet intersection of Theodore Street and Wesmere Parkway, where a traffic signal is being installed. (Bob Okon)

Construction is underway now on a segment of Theodore between River Road and Wesmere Parkway.

The first phase of the project includes a traffic light at Wesmere, an intersection where a motorcyclist was killed in 2022 in a collision with a vehicle making a left turn.

In the spring, construction is scheduled to start on the next phase, which will continue west of Wesmere to Drauden Road.

The work will include a traffic signal at Drauden. The city also is installing a bike path along the route.

Theodore Street traffic moves through a construction zone between Wesmere Parkway and River Road on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Bob Okon)

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy said the construction underway now on the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2025. He said bids will be awarded later this year for the next phase west of Wesmere. That work should begin in the spring and be completed by the end of the year, Ruddy said.

The City Council earlier this month awarded a $353,000 engineering contract for the next phase to V3 Companies.

The work west of Wesmere, including engineering and construction, is expected to cost nearly $3.9 million. Of that amount, more than $3.1 million is coming from federal grants. The city is paying a little over $779,000.

Joliet is relying on federal grants to pay 80% of the costs of the Theodore Street improvements.