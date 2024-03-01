Theodore Street widening to begin in far west Joliet

A sculpture outside Troy Middle School in Joliet stands near the western end of the section of Theodore Street that will be widened this year. Feb. 25, 2024. (Bob Okon)

The long-awaited Theodore Street widening project on the far west side of Joliet will start this spring.

The City Council on Feb. 20 approved a $3.6 million contract with Austin Tyler Construction to widen and resurface the street between Wesmere Parkway and River Road.

The roadwork will mark the first construction activity for a project that has been planned by Joliet since 2016 to increase the safety of residents driving in and out of the subdivisions that line Theodore Street.

The Austin Tyler contract includes the installation of a traffic signal at the Wesmere Parkway intersection, the location of a 2022 fatal crash that intensified the call from local residents for road improvements.

Theodore Street already is a four-lane road, but the widening will add left-turn lanes into the subdivisions that line the route.

Traffic signals will be installed this year at the intersection of Theodore Street and Wesmere Parkway in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Joliet Public Works Director Greg Ruddy said the project aims to address residents’ concerns.

“There are a number of cross streets to the residential subdivisions there,” Ruddy said.

The traffic signal at Wesmere Parkway was among the safety improvements sought by residents in the area.

“This will handle that,” Ruddy said.

In June 2022, Ronald Favia was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a vehicle making a left turn at the intersection. The fatal crash added to the concerns voiced by residents in the area that something needed to be done to enhance safety for people driving in and out of the subdivision entryways off Theodore Street.

The project is the first phase of a road widening that will continue in 2025.

One new turn lane will be added at Troy Middle School this year as part of the Theodore Street widening project in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Construction this year will include a turn lane into Troy Middle School, which is located just west of Wesmere. Construction next year will include turn lanes at an entrance between that school and Orenic Intermediate School and another entrance on the west end of Orenic Intermediate.

The city has a state grant that will fund continued widening of Theodore Street, including the addition of left-turn lanes at subdivision entry points to Drauden Road.

The contract for this year’s project will be paid with Rebuild Illinois funding from the state.

A state grant also will fund Theodore Street widening west from Wesmere Parkway to Drauden Road, which will be done in 2025.

The entire project would continue east from River Road to Route 59. However, Joliet is awaiting further state funding before scheduling the final leg of construction.

Theodore Street is a major connector route to a residential area on the far west side of Joliet. The intersection at Route 59 is a busy one that includes a Walmart, CarMax dealership and other retailers.