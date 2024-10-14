Pets of the Week: Oct. 14, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Dax is a young mix that came to Illinois from Texas. He wound up in animal control after he didn’t receive proper care in his previous home. Dax was skinny and likely hadn’t experienced much love in his life. Dax is shy but sweet. He likes other dogs and cats and may do well with children – with the understanding that he is still learning. To meet Dax, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ellie is a 9-month-old kitten that was found as a stray. She is friendly, curious, silly and playful. She would be a great addition to any home and family. To meet Ellie or for information, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Jack is a 5-pound, energetic Chihuahua mix puppy. He needs a family willing to work on his training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Dragon is a sweet, 10-year-old, 16.8-pound domestic shorthair mix that was abandoned in Shorewood. He is slowly adjusting to the shelter. Dragon will need to lose some weight. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Saros Aura was born during the week of the 2024 solar eclipse. He is energetic, playful, loves belly-up naps and thrives on social interaction, especially with his furry friends. He enjoys romping with his siblings. He needs a family with another friendly and playful young cat. To meet Saros Aura, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Aphelion Aura is a shy and gentle tabby that was born during the week of the 2024 solar eclipse. He is playful and social, adores his siblings, thrives with a buddy, is not fearful and gets along with everyone. He needs a home with another friendly, playful young cat, or he should be adopted with one of his companions. To meet Aphelion Aura, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.