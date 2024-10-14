New date set for Illinois rock museum induction ceremony in Joliet

Tom Higgenson, lead singer of The Plain White T’s and Villa Park native, performs at the 3rd Annual Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held in 2023 at the Rialto Square Theatre. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet has set March 30 as the new date for its 4th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony.

The event was rescheduled from its original Oct. 20 date because of a prolonged closure of the Rialto Square Theatre for an asbestos cleanup.

The Rialto is reopening Oct. 22, and the induction ceremony will return to the Rialto.

Tickets already bought will be honored for the March 30 date, the museum said in a news release.

“Thankfully, the new date works well for many of our Inductees who are scheduled to appear and perform,” Ron Romero, president and founder of the museum, said in the release. “Additional live performances and appearances from Illinois artists, broadcasters and journalists are being finalized and will be announced soon.

Additional information and the event and a link for buying tickets is available on the museum website at www.RoadToRock.org/events.

The Rialto also issued an announcement on the new date for the ceremony, saying it will be held at 6 p.m.

“All tickets for the original performance will be honored for the new date,” according to the Rialto release. “If patrons are unable to attend the new date, they should reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund before Nov. 14.