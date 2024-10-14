Joliet furniture store opening 2nd location in Marycrest Shopping Center

Galleria Furniture & Mattress is expected to open its second location in Marycrest shopping center this October. (Denise Unland)

A Joliet furniture store is expected to open its second location in Marycrest shopping center this October.

Carlos Perez, owner and store manager, of Galleria Furniture & Mattress, said on Thursday that soon after he hung up the “Galleria Furniture: Coming Soon” sign on Wednesday, people “started stopping by.”

Perez hopes to set a grand opening date soon.

“We’re still doing some painting and some of the floor is still getting laid,” Perez said.

When Perez opened Galeria Furniture & Mattress at 692 Theodore St. #A in Joliet, his goal was to open a second location in a larger space, he said.

“We’ve been doing really well. But we need a bigger location,” Perez said. “People come in and they’re always looking for more and more options, more sofa beds, more bunk beds.”

So Galleria Furniture & Mattress recently signed a 20,000-square-foot retail lease at Marycrest Shopping Center, a 71,000-square-foot strip center located on Jefferson Street in Joliet, making the property now 93% leased, according to REBusiness Online.

Perez said Marycrest shopping center is an ideal location. It’s close to Perez’s home and he sees a need for a furniture store in that area.

“People come in and they’re always looking for more and more options, more sofa beds, more bunk beds.” — Carlos Perez, owner and store manager, of Galleria Furniture & Mattress in Joliet

“There’s not another furniture store nearby. I think we’ll do well there,” Perez said. “There’s a lot of apartments and a lot of people around there.”

Galleria Furniture & Mattress sells Ashley Furniture products, living room, dining room, bedroom, outdoor and home office furniture; mattresses; entertainment centers and television stands; and accessories, including wall art, lamps, sculptures and candle holders, according to the Galleria Furniture & Mattress website.

For more information about Galleria Furniture & Mattress, call 630-853-2955 or visit galeriajoliet.com.