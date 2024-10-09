Furniture store coming to Joliet’s Marycrest Shopping Center

Galleria Furniture recently signed lease at Marycrest Shopping Center in Joliet, making the property now 93% leased, according to REBusiness Online. (Denise Unland)

Galleria Furniture recently signed a 20,000-square-foot retail lease at Marycrest Shopping Center, a 71,000-square-foot strip center located on Jefferson Street in Joliet, making the property now 93% leased, according to REBusiness Online.

Galleria Furniture is also located at 692 Theodore St # A, Joliet.

For more information, visit galeriajoliet.com.

