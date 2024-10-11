Will County jury finds Crestwood man guilty of the murder of Lockport mother, daughter

Anthony Maggio, 30, of Crestwood, will go to trial on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 on charges alleging he killed Ashtin Eaton, 32, and their 14-month-old daughter, Hazel Bryant. (Felix Sarver)

A Will County jury has found a Crestwood man guilty of the 2020 first-degree murder of Lockport woman and their 14-month-old daughter.

On Friday, the jury reached their verdict in the case against Anthony Maggio, 30, who’s been on trial since Oct. 1 on charges alleging he committed the first-degree murder of Ashtin Eaton, 32, and their daughter Hazel Bryant.

Prosecutors alleged Maggio was motivated to kill Eaton and Bryant because he didn’t want to pay child support for Bryant.

During the trial, jurors learned Maggio was engaged to Marcelina Baliczek, 28, and had two daughters with her but then had an affair with Eaton that resulted in the birth of Hazel in 2019.

Prosecutors alleged Maggio, who was deep in debt, was concerned about Baliczek leaving him and Eaton taking him to court for child support payments.

Prosecutors alleged Maggio, who has a background as a paramedic, staged Eaton’s death to look like a suicide and smothered Bryant to death.

The key evidence for prosecutors was Maggio’s DNA on the fingernails of Eaton, the neckline of her shirt and on the box-cutter knife found next to her body.

Eaton’s autopsy and a blood pattern analysis of the crime scene showed she was engaged in a struggle with her assailant after she suffered the knife wound to her wrist, according to prosecutors.

Maggio’s attorney, Michael Clancy, said the Lockport Police Department was unable to find evidence that Maggio was in Lockport at the time of the homicides.

He claimed Maggio’s DNA on Eaton’s body stemmed from his past visits with her, including when he visited Eaton about two weeks before her death in Lockport for sex. Baliczek testified that she didn’t know that Maggio had snuck away from her residence at the time.

Clancy criticized the police investigation as “faulty” and told the jury they should not find Maggio guilty because that was one of the factors in the prosecutors’ case that raises “reasonable doubt.”