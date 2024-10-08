Scientists testify in Lockport murder trial on DNA evidence linked to Crestwood man

Anthony Maggio, 30, of Crestwood, will go to trial on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 on charges alleging he killed Ashtin Eaton, 32, and their 14-month-old daughter, Hazel Bryant. (Felix Sarver)

Forensic scientists in a Lockport murder trial testified to finding a Crestwood man’s DNA on the fingernails and the neckline of a T-shirt belonging to a woman whom he’s charged with strangling to death in 2020.

Two forensic scientists with Illinois State Police were called by prosecutors on Tuesday to testify about their DNA and genetic analysis in the investigation that led to first-degree murder charges against Anthony Maggio, 30.

Maggio is charged with strangling Ashtin Eaton, 32, to death on Oct. 2, 2020 in her Lockport apartment. He’s also charged with smothering their 14-month-old daughter, Hazel Bryant, to death.

Eaton was found lying on the kitchen floor of her apartment with a vertical cut to her left forearm but her true cause of death was strangling. A box-cutter knife was found next to her body. Hazel’s lifeless body was found face down on Eaton’s bed.

Jurors learned on Tuesday that the box-cutter knife had blood from Eaton and the handle of the knife had DNA from Eaton and Maggio.

Lyle Boicken, a retired Illinois State Police forensic scientist, testified on Tuesday that he was not able to find who was the third female DNA found on the knife handle when he searched a national DNA database called Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.

But Boicken said the DNA was not Eaton’s other daughter, who was 11 at the time of the incident, and the DNA was not anyone related to either Eaton or Maggio.

An apartment building in the 900 block of South Hamilton Street in Lockport. Ashtin Eaton, 32, and her infant daughter, Hazel Byrant, were discovered dead on the morning of Oct. 2, 2020, by Eaton's other daughter, who was 11 at the time. Anthony Maggio, 30, is on trial on charges of first-degree murder of Eaton and Bryant. (Felix Sarver)

Jurors also learned blood was found on the fingernail clippings obtained from Eaton’s hands.

DNA and genetic testing revealed Maggio’s DNA was the only DNA found on the fingernail clippings obtained from Eaton’s left hand and Maggio’s DNA was a major contributor to the DNA found on fingernails for the right hand, according to Tuesday’s testimony.

Kelly Krajnik, an Illinois State Police forensic scientist, testified that she conducted genetic testing of the DNA found in the right hand fingernail clippings. She said the testing excluded major and minor DNA from Maggio’s father and brother, Eaton’s ex-husband, and Eaton’s mother’s husband.

When it came to genetic testing of the neckline of Eaton’s T-shirt, Maggio’s DNA was considered a major male contributor, according to Krajnik’s testimony.

The testing excluded DNA from Maggio’s father and brother, Eaton’s ex-husband, and Eaton’s mother’s husband, Krajnik said. The other minor DNA found on the neckline of the shirt was too small for analysis, she said.

Eaton’s ex-husband’s DNA was also not found on the box-cutter knife handle, according to Tuesday’s testimony. Maggio’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to introduce him at trial as an alternate suspect in the homicides.

Under cross-examination from Maggio’s attorney, Michael Clancy, Boicken said the majority of the DNA on the knife was female and the male DNA was “more of a minor contributor than the others.”

“There’s no timestamp on DNA, correct?” Clancy asked Boicken.

“Correct,” Boicken said.

Boicken said his analysis doesn’t show what time someone has held a knife and how exactly someone comes in contact with it because his job was to only conduct DNA analysis.

Boicken said it was “hard to say” how DNA got underneath Eaton’s fingernails but he suggested it could have occurred from scratching.

Forensic pathologist Valerie Arangelovich previously testified it was “highly likely” that Eaton had struggled while she was strangled.

Boicken said DNA could be removed through hand washing and other cleaning methods.

In an Oct. 6, 2020 police interview, Maggio had told detectives the last time he visited Eaton was on Sept. 20, 2020 and the two had sex. About 12 days later, Eaton was discovered dead by her 11-year-old daughter.

One issue raised by Clancy with Boicken and Krajnik was whether they told the Lockport Police Department to not test the bedding where Hazel’s body was found. Clancy also asked William Anselme, an Illinois State Police forensic biologist, the same question on Monday.

The three scientists did not recall telling the police to not test the bedding.

Lockport Police Cmdr. John Arizzi testified on Monday that he was told by someone at a lab to not test the bedding because the fabric was too large but he didn’t remember who told him that.

The trial will resume Wednesday in front of a Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak. Prosecutors may conclude their case Wednesday but Maggio’s attorneys plan to begin their defense in front of the jury.