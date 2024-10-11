Sections of Route 30 in Joliet closing beginning Friday

The section of Route 30 in Joliet that will be closed is between Taylor Street and Western Avenue for up to two months for water main replacement work. (Bob Okon)

A section of U.S. Route 30 in Joliet will be closed for more than two months starting Friday for a local water main project.

The section of Route 30, designated locally as Plainfield Road, that will be closed is between Taylor Street and Western Avenue.

The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, the city said in a news release.

“Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone,” according to the release.

Detours will be posted on the route.

Information about the projects can be found on the city website joliet.gov by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Anyone with question can also call the city’s Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.