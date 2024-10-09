Lincoln-Way Central girls cross country wins the Will County Invitational: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Tuesday, October 8
Flag football
Danville 28, Joliet West 22: Joliet West’s season comes to an end in the Danville Regional.
Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: The Porters got the win 25-21, 17-25, 25-17 to move to 3-1 in the Southwest Suburban Conference. Jenna Kolosta (seven kills, three blocks), Emily McGraw (six kills), Natalie Bochantin (17 sssists), Malley Green (two aces) & Bridget Ferriter (10 digs) led the Porters. The Warriors were led by Lily Goyer (nine kills, four blocks), Caroline Smith (eight kills, four blocks) and Laney Tuttle (10 digs, one ace).
Minooka 2, Romeoville 1: Minooka moved to 5-1 in the Southwest Prairie Conference with a 27-29, 25-23, 25-21 victory. Kendall Kozak (17 kills, 12 assists, four blocks) and Ella Carlson (nine kills, three blocks, two aces) led the effort for Minooka.
Coal City 2, Streator 0: The Coalers are 15-10 overall and 8-2 in the ICE conference after collecting a 25-22, 25-23 win. Sydney Larson (11 assists, seven service points, two aces), Alysin Fite (five kills), Maggie Carlson (three blocks, four kills, four service points) and Lilly Fiesley (10 digs, two aces) led the Coalers.
Oswego East 2, Bolingbrook 0: The Raiders fell short in a conference matchup.
Yorkville 2, Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen dropped another contest.
Sycamore 2, Morris 1: Morris dropped this contest 27-25, 21-25, 22-25.
Joliet Catholic 2, Nazareth 0: The Angels secured the victory 25-13, 25-17. The Angels are now 11-6 overall.
Lisle 2, Peotone 0: The Blue Devils were unable to secure the victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Sandburg 0: The Knights got the win by a score of 25-15, 25-16. Haley Podkul (five kills, three blocks), Ava Birmingham (12 digs, one ace) and Kaitlyn Hedrich (20 assists, two aces) led the way.
Boys soccer
Andrew 4, Lincoln-Way West 2: The Warriors fall in a Southwest Suburban contest.
Yorkville 2, Minooka 1: The Indians fell to 2-10-4 on the year. Jamie Franson had the lone goal for Minooka.
Oswego 1, Plainfield North 0: The Tigers dropped a late season matchup.
Plainfield East 2, Oswego East 2: The Bengals battled it out to a draw.
Joliet West 1, Joliet Central 0: The Tigers picked up a crucial win while the Steelmen suffered a tough loss.
Stagg 1, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins suffered a rare setback on Tuesday.
Girls cross country
Lincoln-Way Central wins Will County Invitational: The Knights scored 40 points and were led by bronze medalist Keira Faxel with a time of 19:40. Lincoln-Way East was second with 61, led by Kara Waishwell in 10th at 19:49.10. Joliet West was third at 111, but had the silver medalist in Erin Santerelli at 18:36.70.
Lincoln-Way West finished fourth with 119 as Chloe Miller finished in eighth with a time of 19:42.90. Bolingbrook was fifth as a team with 120 points and Eniyah Emery as their best runner with a time of 20:11.10 (15th place). Romeoville scored 151 to finish sixth, but they had the fifth best runner in Sophia Flowers (19:16.80). Bridget Kemp finished in ninth with a time of 19:45.70 to lead Plainfield Central to a seventh place finish and 186 points.
Joliet Central only finished in eighth place with 196 points, but they had the gold medalist in Madison King with a time of 18:33.90. Lockport finished ninth with 217 points as Yaretzi Delgado led the way with a time of 22:39.80 (60th place). Carolina Gallegos of Joliet Catholic finished seventh with a time of 19:25.60 as an individual.