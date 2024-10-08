Plainfield North girls golf makes history, advances to state: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

For the first time in school history, the Plainfield North girls golf team is headed to the state tournament.
The Tigers finished third with a team score of 343 in the Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional at Atwood Homestead Golf Course. St. Charles North won the title with a score of 333, with Naperville North (337) finishing second.
Senior Grace Gilbert led Plainfield North with a round of 80, while classmate Maggie Spencer shot 84. Rounding out the scorecard for North and moving on to next weekend’s state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur were sophomore Kiley Sanborn (87), sophomore Annie Halvorsen (92), junior Brooklynn Griffith (99) and junior Mia Harmon (103).
The top 10 individuals not on advancing teams also qualify for the state tournament. Plainfield East freshman Taylor Miller advanced with her round of 77.
Class 2A Sandburg Sectional: At Silver Lake Country Club, Lockport finished third with a team score of 348 and advanced to the state tournament. The Porters were led by junior Rheagan Boucher (84), senior Ally Schaefer (86), junior Angelica Kwak (88), freshman Natalie Mickelson (90), junior Addyson Hill (91) and junior Alyss Nenoff (91).
Class 2A Normal U-High Sectional: At Weibring Golf Club, Lincoln-Way East ran away with the title, as the Griffins’ score of 316 was 24 strokes better than runner-up O’Fallon (340). Edwardsville (350) finished third, edging Lincoln-Way West (353) for the final qualifying spot. East was led by freshman Grace Zhang (76), freshman Bella Versetto (78), sophomore Maggie Fagan (79), senior Sarina Nayden (83), sophomore Sophia Klapper (83) and freshman Hannah Brown (95). Qualifying as individuals were Lincoln-Way Central’s Taylor Bush (82) and Lincoln-Way West’s Sydney Pohlmann (83).
Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional: Seneca finished seventh with a team score of 412. Sophomore Piper Stenzel qualified for the state tournament with a round of 94. Coal City finished 10th with a score of 441 and did not have a golfer advance.
BOYS GOLF
Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional: At Hickory Point Golf Course, Minooka finished second with a round of 305, just one behind champion Washington, and advanced to next weekend’s state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington. Indian senior TJ Quinn led the way with a round of even-par 72, followed by Michael Kuchar (76) Keegan Reilly (78), senior Luke Purcell (79), junior Ethan Walsh (79) and sophoore Gabe Ciesielski (84). Lincoln-Way East finished fourth with a round of 311 and saw junior Carmine Moccio qualify with a round of 76. Lincoln-Way West finished eighth with a score of 329 and did not have a golfer qualify.
Class 1A Bismarck-Henning Sectional: At Turtle Run, Seneca sophomore Cooper Thorson (83) was the lone area state qualifier.
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 3, Minooka 2: The Warriors (8-5-2) got goals from Karter Kelderhouse, Reece Eggener, and Jackson Hirschboeck in the nonconference win, while assists came from. Marcel Lepionka, Dan Maeder, and Will Jirek. Minooka (2-6-0) got a goal each from Noah Allen and Caleb Phillips, with Jamie Franson and Cole Spivey providing assists. Franson also made six saves in goal.
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Peoria Richwoods 28, Joliet Central 6: The Steelmen’s season came to an end in the regional quarterfinal loss.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Seneca 2, Wilmington 0: The Lady Irish improved to 21-2 with the 25-14, 25-18 win. Lainie Olson had 14 assists, while Audry McNabb had six kills and Franki Meyers added four.