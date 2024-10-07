Pets of the Week: Oct. 7, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Charlie is a sweet 4-year-old tri-color beagle/hound mix that was found as a stray. He spent time in a foster home and is now ready for his forever home. Charlie has met other dogs, cats and small children, and he has done well with them all. He is potty-trained and very comfortable in a home environment. To meet Charlie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Druscilla is a 1-year-old gentle and loving calico that was an incredible mama to her litter of kittens, despite being slightly more than a kitten herself. Now that her kittens are old enough to be adopted, she also deserves a loving home. Druscilla loves pets on her head and back and will seek out attention from her fosters. She’s not fond of being picked up but will follow her people around. Druscilla will be a loyal, loving and sweet friend to the adopters that bring her home. To meet Druscilla, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dixie is a large, sweet coonhound mix with a typical hound voice. Dixie is playful and enjoys other dogs. She also loves to jump on people, so her owner will need to work on her leash manners. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Joey is a large, chill domestic shorthair mix cat that is approximately 5 years old. He enjoys gentle pets and watching his surroundings. Joey is FIV-positive and must always be an indoor cat and current with his vaccinations. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.