Route 6 roadwork starts this week in Joliet, Channahon

Traffic moves along U.S. Route 6 during a previous construction project. Roadwork is scheduled to begin this week on Route 6 in Joliet and Channahon. Shaw Local News Network file photo (Eric Ginnard)

Road crews are scheduled to start a patching and resurfacing project this week on sections of U.S. Route 6 in Joliet and Channahon.

The work begins Wednesday, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The $1.9 milion project includes sections of U.S. 6 (Channahon Road) from Terry Drive to Houbolt Road in Joliet and from McClintock Road to Interstate 55 in Channahon.

The roadwork will require intermittent daytime lane closures. It is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

“Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction,” IDOT said in the release.