Joliet Central flag football gets first win in program history: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls flag football
Joliet Central 7, Danville 6; Andrew 28, Joliet Central 6: In the Steelwomen’s first game Saturday, they picked up the first victory in program history. Joliet Central then fell to Andrew in its second contest.
Boys soccer
Niles Notre Dame 4, Joliet Catholic 0: The Hilltoppers dropped an East Suburban Catholic Conference game.
Lockport 5, Lincoln-Way West 3: The Warriors dropped to 7-4-2 overall and 2-3 in conference.
Fisher 6, Reed-Custer 0: Reed-Custer lost on the road.
Andrew 2, Lincoln-Way East 1 (5-4 PKs): Ben Hainzinger had the goal in regulation for the Griffins.
Morris 4, Dixon 1: Jason Ajlan put up two goals for Morris, while Chris Ochoa and Grant Sparrow each had one.
Joliet Central 2, Thornton 2: Gerardo Cardenas scored in the last minute to salvage the draw for the Steelmen.
Plainfield Central 2, Waubonsie Valley 1 (PKs): Plainfield Central won a nonconference matchup.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Bradley 0: The Knights got a senior night win and moved to 11-3 overall.
Boys cross country
Joliet Catholic 21st at Lisle Mane Event: The Hilltoppers put up 498 points and were led by Chris Corsi, who finished 53rd with a time 18:51.20. Peotone finished 12th with 408. Aidan Siegel finished 47th with a time of 18:41.
Girls cross country
Joliet Catholic wins Lisle Mane Event: The Angels finished with 94 points, led by Carolina Gallegos, who finished seventh with a time of 20:26.1, and Haylie Bernhard’s 17th-place run of 21:16.1. Ella Heinen was 28th with her 21:45.6.
Joliet West finished seventh with 179 points, led by Rachel Saxon who finished 34th with a time of 22:12.30.
Maddie King 4th at Peoria Invitational: Maddie King was the fourth-place finisher for the Steelmen, while four other runners placed PRs.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 2nd at Lockport Invite: The Warriors saw Emily Tigchelaar (3-1), Lily Lulhan (2-1), Sydney Rutkowski (2-0), and Gabby Gentle (1-0) do well in singles play. The team finished with three points. Minooka finished third, while Bolingbrook finished fourth.