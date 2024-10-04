New I-55 interchange for Joliet-Shorewood opens Monday

Interstate 55 traffic approaches the site of a rebuilt interchange at Route 59 in this file photo. Joliet. (Bob Okon)

A rebuilt Interstate 55 interchange at Route 59 opens Monday afternoon.

The interchange at the border of Joliet and Shorewood was redesigned to provide access to the Rock Run Collection project under development on the Joliet side.

It wil open with some lanes remaining closed as construction continues, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. All lanes are expected to be open later this month. Landscaping will be completed in the spring.

Gov. JB Pritzker along with U.S. Senators Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth will join local officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the interchange on Monday morning. The interchange will open sometime after the ceremony.

The rebuilt interchange will provide interstate access to the Rock Run Collection project being built by Cullinan Properties in the northeast corner of I-55 and Interstate 80.

The development is being promoted as a future destination site for a large section of Illinois, drawing from the traffic off the two interstates.

Hollywood Casino Joliet is moving to the site.

Cullinan plans the project for a mixed use of retailers, restaurants, hotels, offices, apartments, warehouses and other uses.