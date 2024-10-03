Lockport sets new tobacco license regulations

Under a new Lockport ordinance pipes, bongs, and other marijuana-related items can only be sold in non-prominent locations of businesses licensed as tobacco or smoke shops. (Alex T)

Lockport — The Lockport City Council officially approved new regulations for tobacco shops within the city at its Wednesday meeting, following initial approval by the Committee of the Whole on Sept. 18.

The new regulations are designed to limit the sale of drug paraphernalia within Lockport.

While the initial discussions referenced the creation of two categories of tobacco licenses, the City Council clarified that the new regulations will actually result in three tobacco license categories.

A T-1 license will cover retail businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants or bars that sell tobacco products, but receive less than 20% of their income from such sales.

A T-2 license will be for tobacco shops that earn more than 20% of their revenue from tobacco and vaping products.

The T-3, license is for smoke shops and businesses that permit smoking on the premises including cigar bars and hookah lounges.

The new ordinance limits the sale of paraphernalia associated with smoking marijuana, including pipes and bongs, to businesses with a T-2 or T-3 license.

Those items must be displayed away from the store front and windows and behind a counter. These shops may also not allow entry to people under the age of 21.

T-1 licensed business must sell only tobacco and vaping products in designated areas or behind a counter. The only potentially marijuana-related items these businesses can sell is rolling paper, which can be used for tobacco or marijuana.

Businesses impacted by the ordinance changes will be contacted before the new ordinance takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025.