Lockport ordinance would restrict unregulated drug sales

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned about unproven medical claims about the herbal product kratom. (Dreamstime)

Lockport — The City of Lockport will hold a special Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday to discuss potential changes to regulations regarding the sales of unregulated substances.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Lockport City Hall boardroom.

Aldermen are expected to discuss limitations on the sale of novel synthetic drugs and novel psychoactive drugs, including synthetic cannabinoids such as Delta-8 and Delta-9, which are not regulated or approved by any government agency like the Federal Drug Administration.

Synthetic cannabinoids is a class of lab-made substances that are similar to chemicals found in the cannabis plant.

Kratom herbal products may also potentially be impacted by the new regulations, though CBD will not be, as it is not psychoactive and is regulated.

Kratom is sold as “an energy booster, mood lifter, pain reliever and remedy for the symptoms of quitting opioids,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.

Recently, other nearby, home rule cities, including Orland Park and Tinley Park, have moved to prohibit the sale of similar, unregulated products, which have been deemed “dangerous to public health.” Research has shown the products can cause illness, hallucinations, and erratic or aggressive behavior which could lead to injury or death, especially among minors.

If the local regulations are enacted, they are likely to impact two or three businesses now operating in Lockport, according to City Administrator Ben Benson.

The meeting follows a decision by the Committee of the Whole on Sept. 18 which, when approved by the City Council, would create two categories of tobacco licenses to limit the sale of drug paraphernalia in Lockport.

According to the proposed ordinance, only establishments classified as tobacco shops that earn more than 20% of their revenue from tobacco and vaping products will be permitted to sell paraphernalia associated with smoking marijuana including pipes and bongs, though those items must be displayed away from the store front and windows.

Shops that meet this definition will be classified under the T-2 tobacco license.

All other establishments that sell tobacco, including gas stations, restaurants and bars, and grocery stores, will be classified as T-1 tobacco licenses and must sell only tobacco and vaping products in designated areas or behind a counter.