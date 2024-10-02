Crest Hill police seize vehicle linked to shooting

Crest Hill police officers investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning have found the suspect vehicle connected to the incident, police said.

About 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Borio Drive and Coventry Lane for a report of a man who “fired a handgun into the air from the street,” according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department.

“This stemmed from an earlier altercation,” police said.

The vehicle was described as a red SUV and video surveillance revealed a red Dodge Durango traveling away from the area, police said.

Officers later found the vehicle and have it in custody, police said.