Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 30, 2024

Indie is an Australian Shepherd mix who can be skittish but warms up with slow introductions. She had surgery in 2023 to correct a luxating patella but is back to running around and playing. Indie is a herding dog, so potential adopters should understand herding breeds. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Beau is a 2-year-old sweet Catahoula mix. He loves everyone he meets and is gentle in his interactions – his tail never stops wagging. He has good leash manners and loves walks and exploring. Beau does well with other dogs, is respectful with cats and is very sweet with children. To meet Beau, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Baby Girl, age 3, and Molly, 5 months, are a bonded mother-daughter pair that need a loving home together. Baby Girl is loving, smart, fun and independent mama. She has a gentle demeanor and will be a very devoted and easy-going companion. Molly is her last kitten to be adopted. Molly loves to snuggle and will show her kind and social personality once she warms up. Molly is also playful and curious. To meet Baby girl and Molly, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Darling is a domestic shorthair who came to the humane society pregnant. She gave birth to four beautiful kittens who are now grown and on their own. Darling is spayed and ready to find her forever home. She would do best in a home without other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.