New special events venue coming to Shorewood

Qiana Turner is the owner of Madison Elyse Events in Plainfield, a wedding planning service. (Photo provided by Qiana Turner )

The village of Shorewood recently issued a business license to Madison Elyse Events LLC, for an event rental space at 707 W. Jefferson St. Unit D.

After a fire broke out at Joliet’s Patrick Haley Mansion in 2023, Qiana Turner, wedding planner and owner of Madison Elyse Events in Plainfield, shared with The Herald-News her best advice for anyone who had booked a wedding there,

In that story, Turner said wedding planners are good assets for couples and are prepared to deal with the unexpected.

“None of us want to see your wedding ruined because of unforeseen circumstances,” Turner previously said. “We do everything we can to take the overwhelming stress off the couple and give them the best wedding day we possible can.”

For more information, visit madisonelyseevents.com.