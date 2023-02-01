Firefighters battle fire at Joliet’s Patrick Haley Mansion

A fire broke out at the Patrick Haley Mansion, located at 17 S. Center St. Wednesday afternoon.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the call came in at 3:41 p.m.

English said the fire was on the roof. He was not at the location.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Patrick Haley Mansion, located at 17 S. Center St. in Joliet. Joliet firefighters brought the fire under control in 40 minutes. No inureies were reported. The fire is under investigation. (Photo courtesy of the Joliet Fire Department)

“As far as I know, they are still fighting the fire,” English said.

English said the Joliet Police Department blocked off both Center and Marion streets.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:45 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof area, Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said in a news release.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Patrick Haley Mansion, located at 17 S. Center St. in Joliet. Joliet firefighters brought the fire under control in 40 minutes. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Fire Department)

When truck crews vented the roof, they found heavy fire in the attic, Carey said.

Fire attack crews then entered the second floor to open the ceiling to attack the fire, Carey said. The fire was brought under control in 40 minutes, Carey said.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Patrick Haley Mansion, located at 17 S. Center St. in Joliet. Joliet firefighters brought the fire under control in 40 minutes. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. (Photo courtesy of the Joliet Fire Department)

Firefighters from stations 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7 are still at the scene continuing “to extinguish hot spots and perform salvage operations.,” Carey said in the release.

Carey said no injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Built in 1893, the castle-like Patrick Haley Mansion is a popular venue for weddings and other special events.

Jeff Bussean who owns the building. said the fire started on the third floor.

“The fire was on the third floor,” said Bussean. “People were working in the building, but not on the third floor.”

He said he does not know how the fire started, and he’s waiting to find out more information from fire officials.

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Patrick Haley Mansion, located at 17 S. Center St. in Joliet. Joliet firefighters brought the fire under control in 40 minutes. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. (Photo courtesy of the Joliet Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back with The Herald-News for updates.