Plainfield North boys run to Meet of Champions title: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Meet of Champions: At Deer Grove, Plainfield North won the title at the 31-team event with 91 points, well ahead of runner-up Edwardsville’s 126. The Tigers were led by Thomas Czerwinski (3rd, 14:44.06), Quinn Davis (5th, 14:46.99), Aidan Connors (15th, 15:08.29), James Maso (24th, 15:20.77) and Dominic Frigo (45th, 15:38.90). Plainfield South’s Dylan Maloney was the individual champion with a time of 14:28.06, helping the Cougars to a fourth-place finish. Following him were Alex Batsala (21st, 15:18.50), Dylan Butursis (35th, 15:29.95), Austin Cory (36th, 15:30.65) and Tyler Miller (57th, 15:44.14).
Run Down at the Oaks: Lincoln-Way Central finished first out of 10 teams with a score of 53. They were followed by Lockport (2nd, 101) and Lincoln-Way West (3rd, 102). Lemont (155) finished seventh. The Knights were led by race winner Braden Hoff (15:24.86). He was followed by Jack Galminas (4th, 15:46.27), Bryce Counihan (5th, 15:58.09), Kyle Friedl (19th, 16:48.27) and Cian Scanlon (24th, 16:57.29). Lockport was paced by Henry Eissing (10th, 16:24.23), Jake Cruz (13th, 16:36.05), Patrick Valcich (20th, 16:48.33), Andrew McIntire (26th, 17:03.97) and Glen Earnest (32nd, 17:20.45). Lincoln-Way West was led by Nicholas Dul (3rd, 15:44.60), Hunter Spee (8th, 16:13.44), Anthony Lusciatti (17th, 16:46.15), Parker Ethridge (29th, 17:08.02) and John Kennedy (46th, 17:43.07).
MacNider Invitational: At Schaumburg, Minooka finished third at the 10-team event. The Indians’ Nico Cimino was the individual champion with a time of 15:43.81. He was followed by Nate Schalk (11th, 16:34.66), Carter Wikoff (14th, 16:43.40), Alex Null (17th, 16:46.91) and Ryan Resar (19th, 16:49.64). Plainfield Central finished ninth and was led by Ubaldo Rodriguez (254th, 17:10.34).
Bartlett Invitational: Plainfield East finished 12th out of 22 teams. The Bengals were led by John Berducido (24th, 16:15.60), Tyler Fedenholz (59th, 16:56.20), Grant Withaeger (68th, 17:11.90), Evan Breese (87th, 17:36.70) and Chris Johnson (89th, 17:37.10).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MacNider Invitational: At Shaumburg, Minooka won the nine-team event with 38 points, topping runner-up Huntley’s score of 47. Plainfield Central was ninth with 212. Leading Minooka were Maya Ledesma (1st, 17:18.80), Natalie Nahs (4th, 18:51.74), Clara Getsoian (6th, 19:01.29), Taya Gummerson (8th, 19:09.01) and Melinda Torres (19th, 19:52.17).
Meet of Champions: At Deer Grove, Plainfield North finished fifth in the 32-team event, while Lockport was 15th and Plainfield South 32nd. North was led by Elsie Czarniewski (13th, 17:48.89), Tessa Russo (19th, 17:58.35), Marlie Czarniewski (20th, 18:00.32), Emaan Hussain (54th, 18:55.80) and Zeta Zbroszczyk (109th, 19:48.48). Lockport was led by Katie Peetz (62nd, 19:09.68), Sydney Fontaine (68th, 19:13.01), Lexi Shea (80th, 19:27.74), Gracie Kane (99th, 19:40.91) and Veronica Skibicki (115th, 19:52.68). Plainfield South’s top runner was Delaney Alsip, who finished 121st with a time of 20:58.17.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Joliet West Quad: Lincoln-Way East went 3-0. The Griffins (16-3) beat Downers Grove North 26-24, 24-26, 25-20 behind 13 kills and 12 digs from Tamia Maddox, 21 assists by Brooklyn Ritter, 23 digs by Stella Drozd and nine kills by Alaina Pollard. In a 26-28, 25-20, 25-21 win over Joliet West, Maggie Simon had 23 assists, Ritter had 16 assists, Pollard had 14 kills and Drozd had 28 digs. In a 25-12, 20-25, 25-19 win over Moline, Pollard had 13 kills, Maddox had seven, Klarke Mosby had six, Simon had 15 assists and Ritter had 13. Joliet West went 2-1, beating Moline, 25-9, 25-14 and Downers Grove North 25-23, 25-12. On the day for the Tigers, Lexie Grevengoed had 21 kills and 16 digs, Sidney Barlog had 35 digs, Lina Govoni had 30 assists and 19 digs, Eden Eyassu had 20 kills and 16 digs, Julia Adams had 39 assists, Mady Gant had nine blocks and Faith Jordan had eight blocks.
BOYS GOLF
Mendota Ryder Cup: At Mendota Golf Club, Morris finished second out of 12 teams with a score of 235, trailing only Ottawa’s score of 219.
GIRLS GOLF
Naperville North Rosie Invitational: At Glendale Lakes Golf Club, Minooka finished 12th out of 16 teams with a score of 375. The Indians were led by Laney Przbyla (82), Leona Trevino (94), Grace Mangun (94) and Avery Selk (105).
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way East 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Griffins improved to 11-1-2 and 2-0 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference with the win. Mateo Espinosa, Josh Mensching and Brian McCracken all scored for East, while Dennis Apraku had an assist.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Lincoln-Way West 0: Derrick Rafacz had two goals for the Knights (9-2, 3-1) in the SouthWest Suburban win, while Aidan Byrne also scored. Assists came from Connor Pate, Charlie Hrebic and Zachary Trippeer. Jimmy McKendry got the shutout in goal.
Ottawa 5, Morris 4: Morris dropped the Interstate 8 Conference decision on penalty kicks in overtime.