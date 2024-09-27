Driver killed in Will County crash in Peotone Township

Another two-vehicle crash on Wilmington-Peotone Road in Peotone Township has resulted in a female driver’s death.

Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday at an area of Wilmington-Peotone Road that’s between South 104th Avenue and South Center Road.

The head-on collision involved a Dodge Grand Caravan and a Chevrolet Spark, according to a statement from Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan died from her injuries when she was being taken to Ascension Saint Mary – Kankakee hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Chevrolet Spark was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee before she was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Chicago, police said.

On Monday, a woman died after her Honda Accord collided with a semitrailer at the intersection of South Center Road and Wilmington-Peotone Road in Peotone Township.

The semitrailer driver was not issued citations because he did not commit any violations, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.

The woman was taken to Ascension Saint Mary - Kankakee hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. Kankakee County Coroner Robert Gessner has not responded to a message as of Thursday inquiring about the woman’s death.