Semitrailer driver not cited in deadly Will County crash

A stop sign at the intersection of South Center Road and Wilmington-Peotone Road seen on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Will County. (Felix Sarver)

A semitrailer driver was issued no citations in a crash on Monday in Will County that led to death of another driver.

No violations were committed by the 62-year-old driver of the semitrailer that collided with a woman’s Honda Accord at the intersection of South Center Road and Wilmington-Peotone Road, said Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

As a result, “no citations were given,” Hoffmeyer said.

The intersection only has stop signs on South Center Road. No stop signs or traffic lights are on Wilmington-Peotone Road.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office has not released any information as of Tuesday evening on the woman who died in the crash.

Hoffmeyer said the “only determination” made about how the crash occurred was that the driver of the Honda Accord stopped at the posted stop sign and then “proceeded into the intersection” before the vehicle was “struck by the semitrailer.”

The woman’s Honda Accord was traveling on South Center Road and the semitrailer was traveling on Wilmington-Peotone Road, according to the sheriff’s office.