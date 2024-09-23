Woman killed in Will County crash involving semitrailer

A woman was killed in a crash near Peotone in Will County after her vehicle was struck by a semitrailer, police said.

At 7:12 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at West Wilmington-Peotone Road and South Center Road near Peotone.

The crash involved a 2005 Honda vehicle and a 2017 semitrailer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman driving the Honda vehicle was traveling south on South Center Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, police said.

The woman attempted to make a left turn when she was “struck by the truck” that traveled west on West Wilmington-Peotone Road, police said.

Emergency crews extricated the woman from the vehicle and took her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The male driver of the semitrailer was not injured, police said.

As of 11:40 a.m. Monday, following roads are closed because of the deadly crash:

• Eastbound lanes of Wilmington-Peotone Road at Illinois Route 45.

• Southbound lanes of South Center Road at Barr Road.

• Westbound lanes of Wilmington-Peotone Road at 88th Avenue.

• Northbound lanes of South Center Road at Kennedy Road.

“Please avoid traveling in this area for the next few hours as the accident scene s being investigated and cleared,” police said.