Joliet man accused of firing gun inside hotel, no injuries reported

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of firing a gun inside of a Joliet hotel, police said.

About 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Main Stay Suites, 135 S. Larkin Ave., for a report of a shooting inside the hotel, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned Kywaun Beatty, 23, of Joliet had “fired two rounds into the door of a guest room” occupied by his 23-year-old girlfriend and her 26-year-old sister, English said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers found two spent shell casings from the hallway outside of the room, English said.

Officers found Beatty near McDonough Street and Notre Dame Avenue, where he was taken into custody, English said. A loaded gun was allegedly found on Beatty.