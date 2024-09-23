Joliet Junior College board calls special meeting to appoint new trustee

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees may appoint a new member Wednesday during a special meeting.

A seat on the JJC board has been vacant since the college announced the resignation of Trustee John “Jake” Mahalik on Aug. 23. If the board approves a new trustee at Wednesday’s meeting, that trustee will serve the remainder of Mahalik’s term until the April election.

On Friday, JJC spokeswoman Kelly Rohder-Tonelli said she did not know who the trustees will consider appointing to the board.

“The board will announce the finalist when they return to public session on [Wednesday]. From there, that individual will join the board for their first meeting on [Oct. 16],” Rohder-Tonelli said.

The special meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Board Room A3104 at JJC, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet.

Trustees are scheduled to accept public comments at the beginning of the meeting before going into executive session. When the trustees return to their regular session, they may appoint a new trustee.

After that trustee is appointed, the board will return to closed session.

The Board of Trustees governs the college, which serves students in numerous counties including Will, Grundy and Kendall.

One of the key responsibilities of the board is to hire a president to lead the college and evaluate the president’s performance. People who are elected to the board serve six-year terms.