Joliet Junior College seeks applicants for board trustee position

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees is seeking applicants willing to serve as a trustee until the April 2025 election.

On Friday, JJC officials announced the resignation of Trustee John “Jake” Mahalik, a local business owner from Minooka. Mahalik was first elected in 2019 and he resigned before his six-year term was set to expire in 2025.

During Mahalik’s time on the board, he has “championed JJC’s transformation through financial growth, the development of new facilities and programs and support for two college presidents,” according to a statement from JJC officials.

The board will accept applications for candidates who are interested in serving the rest of Mahalik’s term until the April 2025 election.

The Board of Trustees governs JJC, which is one of 48 community colleges in Illinois. One of the duties of the board is to hire a president to lead the college and evaluate its performance.

JJC serves students from Cook, Will, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Kankakee, and Livingston counties.

Candidates for Mahalik’s vacant seat must submit their applications by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. to the following email address: compliance@jjc.edu.

Applications can also be mailed and addressed to Cara Anderson at Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Applications sent by mail must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Anderson is available to answer questions by phone at 815-280-2384 or by email at compliance@jjc.edu.

Applicants should submit a letter describing their background and experience, why they would like to serve on the board and disclose any potential conflicts of interest, JJC officials said.