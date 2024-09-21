Providence Catholic H.S. in New Lenox adding sports officiating course

Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox is adding a sports officiating elective course to its education curriculum for the 2025-2026 school year. (Photo provided by Providence Catholic High School)

Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox is adding a new sports-related elective to its education curriculum for the 2025-26 school year.

Providence juniors and seniors can sign up for the new sports officiating course, which will help students “gain the skills and certification necessary to become a certified Illinois High School Association official,” according to a news release from Providence Catholic High School.

Course instructor Kevin Kozan said the sports officiating course will teach students IHSA rules and help them develop assertiveness, self-confidence and conflict resolution.

“Upon successful completion, students will earn the certification needed to officiate at the youth level, providing them with valuable summer job opportunities,” Kozan said in the release.

The front entrance to Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. (Paul J)

As part of the course, students will study game films so they can understand the “multifaceted responsibilities of an official,” according to the release.

Students also will master “positioning, movement and the diverse decisions required during games,” and visit fields and courts to “practice proper placement and movement, ensuring they can execute their roles with precision and confidence,” according to the release.

Kozan said sports officiating is “more than just a class.”

“It’s a gateway to understanding the game from a different perspective,” Kozan said. “Students will delve into the rules and nuances of sports like basketball, volleyball, soccer, wrestling, baseball and softball.”

Because the sports officiating course curriculum will align with the “in-season” sport each semester, students interested in multiple certifications can take the course for duplicate credit, Kozan said.

Providence Catholic High School Principal Paul Houston said that the sports officiating elective “is a testament to Providence Catholic’s commitment to providing diverse and enriching opportunities for our students.”

“We are proud to offer a program that supports both personal and professional growth, and we look forward to the impact it will have on our students,” he said.

For more information, visit providencecatholic.org.