School District 202 retiree is grand marshal of Plainfield homecoming parade

Audrey Stein is a bookkeeper who retired from District 202 in Plainfield in 2022. Stein will serve as Grand Marshall for the 72nd Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on Sept. 28. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202)

A former longtime employee of Plainfield School District 202 will serve as grand marshal for the 72nd annual Plainfield community homecoming parade, which steps off at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Audrey Stein is a bookkeeper who retired from District 202 in 2022 after 24 years of service with the district, according to the Plainfield School District 202 Facebook page.

But Stein’s legacy is her work with the Wildcat Fund (formerly the Needy Family Fund), according to a news release from District 202.

Before her retirement, Stein worked at Plainfield Central High School, home of the Wildcats.

Not only had Stein worked with the Wildcat Fund to raise tens of thousands of dollars to help purchase backpacks, clothing, food and learning materials for students, but she also has personally funded school supplies for students in need, according to the release.

“Her kind-hearted nature is evident in her commitment to making sure every child has a chance to thrive, both academically and personally,” according to the release. “Through her selfless giving, Stein has touched the lives of countless families, fostering a sense of hope and community.”

The theme for this year’s parade, which will come through downtown Plainfield and feature entries from all grade levels, is “America the Beautiful.”.

In 1952, then-District 202 Superintendent of Schools Walter Niehus began the parade to celebrate Plainfield High School’s homecoming week, which eventually grew into a community event.

After the parade, all alumni and friends may attend the Plainfield High School alumni tea in the Plainfield Central main cafeteria at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, where the Class of 1974 will be honored.

The annual class reunion will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Plainfield American Legion Hall, 24741 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield.

Features include a cash bar, pizza and a DJ. Admission is $10 at the door. All alumni and friends of homecoming are welcome.

For information, call Ingrid Andreasen Price at 815-436-7300.