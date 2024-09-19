Early voting begins this week in Will County: What you need to know

A sign points to early voting stations at the Will County Office Building in Joliet on June 1, 2022. The county building will once again serve as an early voting location for the Nov. 5 election beginning Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Alex Ortiz)

Will County — Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election is set to begin in Illinois.

Starting Thursday, early voting locations around the state will be open for business, and mail-in ballots, which voters could request starting in August, will be sent out to voters who would prefer to not vote in person.

According to the Will County Clerk’s Office, registered voters may cast ballots at the County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., beginning Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for the next several weeks.

Other locations throughout the county will open for early voting beginning Oct. 21. Specific hours and information for those locations is available on the Will County Clerk’s Office website.

Voters who wish to submit a ballot early can do so up until Nov. 4 at the county’s 25 early-voting locations.

Ballot drop boxes will be at select sites throughout Will County ahead of the Nov. 5 election. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Locations designated for early voting

Bolingbrook

Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road.

Frankfort

Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road.

Joliet

Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St.

Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Ave.

Joliet Park District administrative office, 3000 W. Jefferson St.

Naperville

Naperville Public Library on 95th Street.

Plainfield

Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road.

Townships

Township offices in Crete, Homer, Lockport, Troy and Washington townships.

University Park

University Park Public Library, 1100 Blackhawk Drive.

Governors State University across from the Paul Bunyan statue.

Additionally, the city halls of Braidwood, Channahon, Elwood, Frankfort, Manhattan, Mokena, Naperville, New Lenox, Plainfield and Romeoville all will offer early-voting services.

Curbside voting for residents with disabilities also is available by appointment at the Will County Clerk’s Office during early-voting hours.

Voter registration can be done in person at various polling places up until Election Day on Nov. 5. To vote by mail, registration must be complete by Oct. 8. (Provided by Will County Clerk's Office)

How to vote in person or by mail