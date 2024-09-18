Joliet police arrest third student for school threats

Joliet police on Tuesday arrested another pre-teen for posting threats against local schools on social media.

This time, a 12-year-old boy was arrested after a new round of threats was posted, police said.

On Monday, police arrested a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl for threats made on social media against Joliet schools.

Both 12-year-olds have been connected to Dirksen Junior High School. But police said there is no evidence that any of the three youths who have been arrested had the means to carry out violent acts in the schools.

Police Chief William Evans at a City Council meeting on Tuesday made a plea to parents to talk to their children about the impact of making threats on social media.

A Joliet police vehicle sits outside Hufford Junior High School on Monday. (Gary Middendorf)

“I would like to take this opportunity to recommend that parents have a serious discussion with their children to reinforce just how dangerous this type of hoax can be and how disruptive it can be and the consequences that will certainly follow,” Evans said at the meeting, which is broadcast on community television.

All three youths have been released to the custody of their parents but they each face a charge of felony disorderly conduct.

Joliet Grade School District 86 switched to e-learning on Monday because of the threats, although normal classes resumed on Tuesday.

Even so, Evans said threats that appeared on social media on Tuesday morning had the impact of “causing once again panic and concern among school officials, parents and our community.”

Evans said safety protocols have been put in place at the schools. Extra police patrols have been assigned to schools as an “overt precaution,” he said, and police continue to track the sources of social media threats.

The 12-year-old boy arrested Tuesday is believed to be a student at Dirksen, police said in a news release announcing the arrest.

The 12-year-old girl arrested on Monday is alleged to have made threats regarding Dirksen.

Police investigating the postings found the 12-year-old boy “at a relative’s home in Joliet, and he indicated his involvement in authoring the post as a prank,” stated the news release from the police.

Police said they searched the boy’s belongings and his bedroom at another residence without finding any weapons.