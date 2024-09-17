Nick and Joe Kyes combine for 5 goals as R-B soccer wins 10th game: Monday’s Northwest Herald foundup

Boys soccer
Richmond-Burton 9, Sandwich 0: At Richmond, Nick Kyes scored a hat trick and Joe Kyes scored twice as R-B rolled to its 10th win of the season. Jack Meyer, Aiden Albert, Trey Maziarz and Dalton Young added solo goals for the Rockets (10-1).
Marengo 3, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, Chris Fernandez had a goal and an assist as the Indians took the KRC matchup. Diego Beltran and Jacob McCarthy added solo goals for Marengo (5-6, 2-2 in the KRC).
Crystal Lake Central 2, South Elgin 1: At Crystal Lake, Roman Vences and Nathan Gray scored for the Tigers as they captured the win at the Body Armour Tournament. Anthony Bellino and Chase Lemke combined for five saves for Central (6-2).
Prairie Ridge 7, St. Viator 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves improved to 7-1 and moved one step closer to the title match of the Body Armour Classic with win over the Lions. John Malina had a couple of saves for PR.
Elgin 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Streamwood, as part of the Streamwood Tournament, the Chargers fell to the Maroons. Imanol Soriano had five saves for DC (2-6).
Woodstock 5, Plano 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks improved to 6-4 with the win at the Body Armor Tournament.
Girls volleyball
Marengo 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Leila Becovic had five kills to lead the Indians to a 25-10, 25-19 win over the Hornets in a KRC matchup. Emma Castro dished out 11 assists as Marengo improved to 3-2 in the KRC and 8-10 overall.
Johnsburg 2, Plano 1: At Plano, Adelaide Bruns had 18 helpers as the Skyhawks outlasted the Reapers, 10-25, 25-15, 25-22. Juliana Cashmore added five kills and Carlie Majercik contributed 10 digs for Johnsburg (4-8).
Boys golf
Crystal Lake Central 146, Crystal Lake South 177: At Crystal Lake, Jack Bice carded a 1-under 34 to lead the Tigers to the Fox Valley Conference win at Crystal Lake Country Club. Tommy Laird and Charles Polash each shot 37 and Max Sinha a 38 for Central. AJ Mitchell shot a 40 to lead the Gators.
Girls golf
McHenry 198, Burlington Central 198: At McHenry, at Boone Creek, the match came down to the fifth golfer and that helped the Warriors capture the FVC match. Riya Gangavarapu was medalist for the Rockets with a 43. Kilynn Axelson had the top score for McHenry with a 45.
Johnsburg 216, Woodstock 232, Richmond-Burton 234: At Woodstock, Lauren McQuiston was the medalist of the match shooting a 44 for the Skyhawks. Angela Pecoraro shot 51 to lead Woodstock and Meadow Rosendahl shot 52 for R-B.
Prairie Ridge 187, Hampshire 206: At Crystal Lake, Jenna Albanese and Grace Mertel shot 40 each to tie for medalist honors in helping the Wolves to the win. Jana Farnham shot 50 to lead Hampshire.
Marian Central Catholic 188, Marengo 223: At Marengo, Nina Notaro earned medalist honors with a 40 for the Hurricanes. Jordan Cheng added a 45 for Central. Gabby Gieseke led Marengo with a 53.
Crystal Lake Central 172, Dundee-Crown 197: At Dundee, Delaney Medlyn, Rylee Rudd and Madelyn Trannel each shot 42 to lead the way for the Tigers. Audrey Zimmerman earned medalist honors for D-C, shooting a 40.
Huntley 182, Jacobs 185: At Algonquin, Maddie Sloans had low round of the day for the Red Raiders with a 42. Natalie Zimmerman shot 41 to earn medalist honors for Jacobs.
Girls tennis
Woodstock 6, Marengo 1: At Woodstock, Amina Idris gutted out a three-set No. 1 singles match with Alexis Castaneda to lead the Blue Streaks to a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Woodstock swept all four doubles matches to win the match.