Fire causes $300,000 in damage to Plainfield townhome

A townhome in the 14600 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive in Plainfield sustained serious damage from a fire on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

A townhome in Plainfield sustained around $300,000 in damage as the result of a fire on Sunday afternoon.

A Plainfield Fire Protection District unit arrived at the scene in the 14600 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found large volume of smoke showing with fire rapidly advancing up the side of the building into the attic of a four-unit townhouse, according to the fire protection district.

The fire was contained to the end unit and attic and the family, who was home at the time, was not injured, according to the fire protection district.

The building was deemed uninhabitable. The fire was investigated by the Plainfield Fire Protection District Fire Investigators and was determined to be accidental.