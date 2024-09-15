September 15, 2024
Shaw Local
Will County property transfers: March 4 to Aug. 16, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Catherine Cousins to Razzak Mohammed and Umairah Fateen, Residence at 340 Ozark Drive, Bolingbrook, $248,000, June 24.

Tim Howard to Lisa Ann Wissert and Brian Wissert, Residence at 212 Buli Lane, Bolingbrook, $355,000, July 16.

Charles J. Ellis to Jelena Duvnjak, Residence at 215 Winston Drive, Bolingbrook, $355,000, July 30.

Robert Timothy Marek to Veronia Herrera Montiel and Oscar Santillan Arreaga, Residence at 274 Clarendon Lane, Bolingbrook, $375,000, July 16.

Debra C. Williams to Mirian P. Bernal Lasso and Ernesto B. Tafur Cueva, Residence at 268 Picardy Lane, Bolingbrook, $280,000, July 23.

Zachary S. Lukowych to Jacob Lopez, Residence at 21U Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $175,000, July 31.

Rosendo Javier to Erica Tashay Jones, Residence at 221 Monterey Drive, Bolingbrook, $324,000, Aug. 1.

Donald J. Romero to James R. Ryan and Algenia F. Capuano, Residence at 315 Applewood Court, Bolingbrook, $380,000, June 22.

Thomas Sr. Trust to Jordan Canzonetta and Gerardo Garcia Jr., Residence at 326 Lancelot Court, Bolingbrook, $415,000, Aug. 15.

Vernard King to Rick Anthony Nava, Residence at 309 Wildrose Court 309, Bolingbrook, $234,000, July 30.

Jose Luis Robles to Asma Abdelqader, Residence at 144 Chestnut Lane, Bolingbrook, $390,000, July 31.

Jessie Barba Gonzalez to Maria D. Alcala Garcia, Residence at 18 Fernwood Drive D, Bolingbrook, $210,000, July 22.

Mark A. Gajeton to Anthony M. Walls and Seyma I. Walls, Residence at 132 Farm Gate Lane, Bolingbrook, $415,000, July 16.

Javed Iqbal to Timothy Jon Wickham and Rida Ahmed, Residence at 38D Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $210,000, July 1.

Evelyn C. Punzalan to Veronica Guajardo, Residence at 124 Richmond Drive, Bolingbrook, $280,000, June 25.

Delfina Avina to John Przybyla and Kalina Przybyla, Residence at 119 S. Cranberry St., Bolingbrook, $380,000, July 26.

Christina Karkari Adjepong to Danielle J. Spikener, Residence at 358 Callery Drive, Bolingbrook, $435,000, July 22.

Andersen Trust to Mark J. and Wendy K. Gordon, Residence at 360 Homewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $360,000, July 11.

Jeff Seelbinder to Jessica M. Marcial and Francisco Javier Marcial Santana, Residence at 1052 Crestwood Lane, Bolingbrook, $262,500, July 1.

Terrence Martin to Carrie Lynn Wiggins, Residence at 334 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $365,000, June 26.

Jillian Danielle Owens to Vern Gerson and Lucia Gerson, Residence at 367 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $380,000, June 25.

Braidwood

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Thomas J. Houlhan and Jo Anne M. Houlhan, Residence at 128 N. Walker St., Braidwood, $310,000, July 17.

Channahon

Michael E. Szydelko to Justin and Amanda Spencer, Residence at 22805 S. Park Place Drive, Channahon, $353,000, July 30.

Gayle D. Quinlan to Teodulo Maldonado and Natalie Williams, Residence at 26601 Lily Lake Lane, Channahon, $455,000, Aug. 7.

Newsom Trust to Jenny Cuesta Hernandez and Pedro Montenegro Herrera, Residence at 26358 S. Evergreen Lane, Channahon, $329,000, Aug. 8.

Christopher Trivisonno to Dominic Trivisonno, Residence at 25320 S. Tryon St., Channahon, $240,000, July 11.

GDP Homes II LLC to Inez R. Benson, Residence at 24444 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $416,990, July 25.

Alexis Tollios to Faith Dempsey and Hector Alvizo, Residence at 26209 S. Evergreen Lane, Channahon, $337,000, July 18.

Beck Trust to Brett D. and Ashley R. Hespell, Residence at 24308 S. Iroquois Drive, Channahon, $410,000, July 23.

Robert W. Sullivan Jr. to Roxana Perez Salgado, Residence at 24700 W. Canal Road, Channahon, $430,777, July 31.

Crest Hill

Messenger Trust to Carol Lynn Schumacher, Residence at 21581 Victory Lake Way, Crest Hill, $260,000, Aug. 14.

Colleen Wengler to William Ramuta, Residence at 2229 Leness Lane, Crest Hill, $215,000, Aug. 1.

Rozhon Trust to John and Michelle Marsh, Residence at 21221 Lily Lake Lane, Crest Hill, $366,900, June 18.

Chad E. McGuire to Eduardo De La Torre and Joselyne Parra Rojas, Residence at 1838 Springside Drive, Crest Hill, $300,000, July 16.

Jason M. Francis to Amber Edwards, Residence at 1810 Highland Ave., Crest Hill, $240,000, June 20.

Heredia Properties LLC to Phillip Peppler, Residence at 1709 Wilcox St., Crest Hill, $200,000, July 10.

Marie E. Degroh to Aaron R. Ball, Residence at 16143 Huron St., Crest Hill, $280,000, July 22.

Manuel Garcia Aguirre to Jesus and Amelia Gonzalez, Residence at 1320 Theodore St., Crest Hill, $118,000, Aug. 9.

Charles L. Balstrode Jr. to Petra and Miguel Bahena, Residence at 1803 Nicholson St., Crest Hill, $320,000, July 29.

Elwood

Beulah M. Glascock to Gabriel A. Krueger and Iliana Krueger, Residence at 311 S. Lincoln St., Elwood, $260,000, July 29.

Will County Sheriff to Donna Bustami, Residence at 112 Wyndstone Drive, Elwood, $210,000, Aug. 13.

Frankfort

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Jeffrey R. and Lori T. Chepkevich, Residence at 23308 Jackson Branch, Frankfort, $1.3 million, Aug. 8.

Patrick McMahon to Christopher and Kaitlyn Tillett, Residence at 22846 Munich Court, Frankfort, $1.2 million, Aug. 9.

Schipiour Trust to Terry Dougherty and William Allen Dougherty, Residence at 22317 Jeanette Court, Frankfort, $675,000, Aug. 14.

Robert A. Kruger to Timothy D. Lucas, Residence at 21984 Pembrook Drive, Frankfort, $560,000, July 19.

Gregory Alexander Lecas to Talal Azar, Residence at 21840 Blue Bird Lane, Frankfort, $780,000, July 16.

Perry Trust to Misty Lee Digiovanni, Residence at 21148 Arbour Walk Drive, Frankfort, $397,000, Aug. 1.

James Brian Hunt to James Brian Hunt, Residence at 20143 S. Greenfield Lane, Frankfort, $310,000, Aug. 15.

John W. Otrembiak to Jean A. Otrembiak, Residence at 11637 Sandalwood Drive, Frankfort, $75,000, July 9.

Donald H. Olivieri to Grant W. and Paula M. Anderson, Residence at 10852 Cardinal Lake Drive, Frankfort, $689,000, Aug. 12.

Cartus Financial Corp. to David M. Kuchta and Mary Kathleen Kuchta, Residence at 10423 Nebraska St., Frankfort, $733,000, July 22.

Matthew Devries to John Peterson and Erica Long, Residence at 20255 S. Greenfield Lane, Frankfort, $340,000, July 31.

Gary Enguita to Jeffrey and Pauline Modjeski, Residence at 313 Sherlock St., Frankfort, $812,800, May 21.

Homer Glen

O’Malley Builders Inc. to Bradley L. Grcevic and Allycn M. Grcevic, Residence at 13936 Erin Lane, Homer Glen, $847,500, Aug. 2.

Angelo Giannakopoulos to Ayman El Samkari and Lama Mrayati, Residence at 15533 Jeanne Lane, Homer Glen, $1.1 million, July 19.

Edward C. Juracka to Awad Ihmud, Residence at 12123 Graceland Court, Homer Glen, $940,000, July 19.

Steven M. Selucky to Bojan Vukovic, Residence at 14443 S. Pheasant Lane, Homer Glen, $450,000, June 25.

Marth Enterprises Inc. to Michael J. and Beth A. Wiest, Residence at 13260 W Old Oak Trail, Homer Glen, $577,952, Aug. 8.

Keith B. Kareiva to Rita J. and Victor A. Fisher, Residence at 13007 W. Beaver Lake Drive, Homer Glen, $650,000, July 31.

P. Anthony Perkins to Samantha Baksyte, Residence at 15210 W. 139th St., Homer Glen, $520,000, Aug. 7.

Dowling Trust to Justin Flynn and Shelby Wells Flynn, Residence at 15118 S. Nutmeg Ave., Homer Glen, $850,000, July 11.

Joliet

Inga Jurevicius to Roman and Guadalupe D. Brizuela, Residence at 2903 Campbell St., Joliet, $380,000, July 20.

Thomas B. Ohlson to Randy E. and Anicesha Jones, Residence at 331 Hyde Park St., Joliet, $125,000, July 31.

Kim L. Kursell to Carol Soyak, Residence at 19 Stryker Ave., Joliet, $126,000, Aug. 14.

Tack Properties LLC to Victor Perez and Ana M. Carillo, Residence at 2229 Fiesta Drive, Joliet, $350,000, July 16.

Laura Tinoco to Carmen L. Caban, Residence at 222 Madison St. Unit 114, Joliet, $92,500, Aug. 2.

Mark C. Boros to Haley Melvin and John Harvish, Residence at 3021 Harris Drive, Joliet, $200,000, Aug. 1.

Thomas M. Carney to James J. Bonk, Residence at 3005 Twin Oaks Drive, Joliet, $455,000, July 22.

Debra Zameic to Rafael H. Zepeda Chavez, Residence at 1712 Mason Ave., Joliet, $295,800, July 24.

Antonio Serrano to Antonio Gamino Barajas, Residence at 304 Mills Road, Joliet, $265,000, Aug. 14.

Carlos Hernandez to Juanita Ruiz, Residence at 218 Davis St., Joliet, $143,000, July 16.

Tina N. Pucel to Laura M. Nuno, Residence at 3045 Rosemont Drive, Joliet, $399,000, July 16.

Randy Hartig to Jesse L. Knotts, Residence at 315 Schorie Ave., Joliet, $50,550, July 22.

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Angel Herrera, Residence at 22 NW Circle Drive, Joliet, $210,000, Aug. 7.

Kendall Partners Limited to Rafael Ramirez Segura and Maribel Guzman, Residence at 2123 Elmwood Lane, Joliet, $232,000, July 10.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Donna Pelham, Residence at 2676 Jodee Drive, Joliet, $210,000, July 29.

David L. Valentino to Kyle and Jenny Luecke, Residence at 2120 Lorraine Ave., Joliet, $265,000, Aug. 7.

Besich Trust to Joshua A. and Kathleen M. Sifuentes, Residence at 3102 Harris Drive, Joliet, $301,000, July 30.

Hannah M. Winston to Damian Espana, Residence at 3115 Nantucket Drive, Joliet, $300,000, July 9.

Mary Kukuc to Casey J. Strysik, Residence at 3120 Jo Ann Drive, Joliet, $270,000, July 19.

Douglas A. Sandstrom to Megan Mikalik, Residence at 1000 Ryehill Drive, Joliet, $386,500, July 23.

Terry Peel to Timothy Testroet, Residence at 1310 Dearborn St., Joliet, $212,500, July 12.

Pedro A. Silva to Maria Guadalupe Herrera and Kelsey James Curtis, Residence at 1003 Belden Way, Joliet, $310,000, July 11.

Ivo Leiva to Edvinas Presniakovas and Kristen Shimko, Residence at 3806 Indian Head Lane, Joliet, $427,000, June 18.

Mohammed K. Junaidi to Juan J. Hernandez and Fatima T. Macias, Residence at 2707 Frontier Lane, Joliet, $390,000, July 1.

Juan J. Hernandez to Ana Karen Franco, Residence at 3722 Harms Road, Joliet, $278,000, July 30.

Linda Gorczynski to Nicholas Griparis, Residence at 107 Caterpillar Drive Unit 2C, Joliet, $178,000, July 16.

Joseph Accomando to Anthony A. Mauricio, Residence at 259 Barney Drive, Joliet, $275,000, July 1.

Papesh Trust to Roberto Cornejo, Residence at 1105 Westshire Drive, Joliet, $235,000, Aug. 2.

David Kendall Wilson to Sally S. Dorsey, Residence at 1150 Mason Ave., Joliet, $235,000, May 20.

Center Street Joliet LLC to Danny Issa, Residence at 256 N. Center St., Joliet, $500,000, Aug. 12.

Jarad Houser to Muhammad Khan, Residence at 3611 Landings Road, Joliet, $350,000, July 17.

Maria Silvia Diaz to Daniel Ontiveros, Residence at 3503 Indian Head Lane, Joliet, $410,000, July 5.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Brandon Snowden and Madalyn Snowden, Residence at 2816 Brook Court, Joliet, $360,000, July 31.

Sur Real Estate LLC to John Pastore and Teresa Ann Baker, Residence at 1318 Glenwood Avenue, Joliet, $305,000, July 30.

Carlos Garcia to Jordan and Carlyn Miller, Residence at 24457 W. Kipling Court, Joliet, $399,000, May 23.

Sterling Trust to Joseph M. and Elizabeth A. Bonczalski, Residence at 2715 Harbor Drive, Joliet, $283,000, July 2.

Katerina Bell to Sherneane D. Abdullah, Residence at 1416 Arthur Ave., Joliet, $165,000, July 19.

Richard K. Pierson to Kyle D. Stock and Jenna M. Stock, Residence at 2451 Saddle Ridge Drive, Joliet, $274,000, Aug. 2.

Elizabeth Briick to Lorraine A. Janiec, Residence at 1422 Woodbridge Road Unit 1E, Joliet, $175,000, July 23.

Traci L. Lowery to Joel Garcia, Residence at 3409 Mustang Road, Joliet, $440,000, June 26.

Ungeran Trust to John and Gloria Boeringa, Residence at 3522 Lake Side Circle, Joliet, $275,000, June 4.

Karen S. Nawa to Leon Griffin, Residence at 1420 Woodbridge Road Unit 1C, Joliet, $172,500, July 25.

Lemont

Teton Development LLC to Thomas Gibson and Pamela Hensel Gibson, Residence at 12240 Copper Ridge Drive, Lemont, $824,500, Aug. 2.

Dominic J. Filicicchia Trust to James D. and Andrew Filicicchia, Residence at 14439 131st St., Lemont, $370,000, April 30.

Aaron J. Loos to Matthew and Rita Rouleau, Residence at 3 Liberty Drive, Lemont, $485,000, June 26.

Lockport

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Richard J. and Hannah M. Martin, Residence at 17561 W. Windemere Circle, Lockport, $494,248, May 21.

Dale L. Mitchell to Kristine Hurtado, Residence at 208 E. Fifth St., Lockport, $235,000, Aug. 8.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Yin Xu, Residence at 16516 S. Farmington Lane, Lockport, $523,260, Aug. 16.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Julia Duggan and Addison Johnson, Residence at 1903 S. State St., Lockport, $360,000, Aug. 6.Joseph P. Graham to Richard Kevin and Carla J. Patrone, Residence at 16838 S. Ottawa Drive, Lockport, $529,000, July 31.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to David J. and Cheri A. Rogers, Residence at 17517 W. Caspian Circle, Lockport, $505,969, Aug. 1.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Lisa M. Fera, Residence at 17435 W. Windemere Circle, Lockport, $339,500, May 29.

Janusz Tomasz Zblewski to Sarah Bailey, Residence at 15401 W. Harvest Lane, Lockport, $559,999, Aug. 12.

Karen Woyner to Michael A. and Audrey H. Riola, Residence at 324 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, $260,000, July 24.

Kenneth Berry to Daniel and Sylvia Jaronczyk, Residence at 16859 Mohican Drive, Lockport, $550,000, Aug. 9.

Brett D. Hespell to Mutasim Yousef and Alia Mohammad, Residence at 16765 W. Oneida Drive, Lockport, $375,000, July 22.

Sharon Swiggett to Nicholas Allison, Residence at 307 Bruce Road, Lockport, $230,000, July 29.

Manhattan

LGP & Associates LLC to Sabdiel Romo Martinez and Alyssa Morgan Meek, Residence at 25339 Bann St., Manhattan, $321,000, Aug. 9.

Will County Sheriff to Laura Gong, Residence at 23952 S. William Drive, Manhattan, $429,000, March 4.

Michael J. Francek to Steve and Jessica Selucky, Residence at 23931 S. Sunset Lakes Drive, Manhattan, $650,000, Aug. 2.

Robert E. Krupske to Joseph Chesser and Jorie L. Chesser, Residence at 25240 S. Schoolhouse Road, Manhattan, $1.4 million, July 25.

Kirk Bosi to Michael D. and Heather L. Scott, Residence at 15807 Rolland Drive, Manhattan, $390,000, Aug. 12.

Vittorio Trust to Robert E. and Sandra L. Spicer, Residence at 13828 W. Crescenzo Drive, Manhattan, $425,000, July 29.

Jeanne M. Mickle to Lindsey N. Dunning, Residence at 24965 Clare Circle, Manhattan, $241,000, Aug. 14.

Castle Hill Construction Inc. to Lee Ann and Leonard J. Ciarlette, Residence at 24118 S. William Drive, Manhattan, $573,575, Aug. 5.

Minooka

Mark Brozovich to Patrick James and Rose Anne Clayton, Residence at 202 Woodland Drive, Minooka, $430,500, Aug. 13.

Mokena

Jan Panek to Jennifer Pimentel and James Dunn, Residence at 12921 W. Hunt Club Court, Mokena, $165,000, Aug. 1.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Tara Xenos, Residence at 13105 W. Maple Road, Mokena, $370,000, Aug. 16.

Wilson Trust to Laura and James Annerino, Residence at 10725 Canterbury Drive, Mokena, $360,000, Aug. 9.

Chenel Trust to Judith Dawczak, Residence at 19230 Tramore Lane, Mokena, $325,000, Aug. 9.

Darren Ludwig to Joel Krooswyk and Amanda Turek, Residence at 21261 Foxtail Drive, Mokena, $715,000, Aug. 2.

Matthew P. Larson to Steve Hoffman, Residence at 10943 First St., Mokena, $379,900, June 3.

Cap Trust to Michele B. Jones, Residence at 10083 Cambridge Court, Mokena, $306,800, July 22.

New Lenox

David C. Tinsman to Jeffrey Swick, Residence at 2961 Oak Rail Drive, New Lenox, $535,000, Aug. 12.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Robert G. and Deborah M. McClellan, Residence at 1074 Kinley Drive, New Lenox, $725,000, Aug. 13.

Nicholas Gray to Trey J. Lyons, Residence at 316 Circlegate Road, New Lenox, $240,000, Aug. 6.

Thomas R. Knable Sr. to Timothy William Hickey, Residence at 2690 Farm View Road, New Lenox, $462,000, Aug. 7.

Michael R. Strezo to Sean E. O’Brien, Residence at 1195 Ogden Road, New Lenox, $489,000, Aug. 9.

Stephen Mark Duke to John A. and Caitlin R. Kintzel, Residence at 2802 Ferro Drive, New Lenox, $410,000, June 19.

Joseph M. Bonczalski to Blake and Kristy Kormaniak, Residence at 1497 Creekside Court, New Lenox, $532,000, June 19.

Joseph A. Cosentino to Christopher J. and Michelle L. Court, Residence at 3209 Apache Drive, New Lenox, $400,000, July 31.

Braden Kaup to Mark C. Miller III, Residence at 1108 Hillside Drive, New Lenox, $675,000, Aug. 14.

William Gunn to Ibonne Ramirez, Residence at 153 Kimber Drive, New Lenox, $353,000, July 29.

Plainfield

Deciderio Michael Flores Jr. to Adam and Bernadetta Jarosz, Residence at 13024 Stellar Lane, Plainfield, $670,000, Aug. 7.

Mark T. Kopecky to Melissa and Daniel Roglin, Residence at 25323 W. Maggie Lane, Plainfield, $514,999, July 17.

Emler Trust to Jay Yatin Dhagat and Shikha Jay Dhagat, Residence at 25401 Pastoral Drive, Plainfield, $596,000, June 23.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Igor and Veronica Conic, Residence at 25441 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $511,000, July 31.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Serghei Speian, Residence at 12854 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $746,438, Aug. 8.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Tammy L. Fanara, Residence at 12808 S. Nicholas Drive, Plainfield, $447,951, Aug. 6.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Manisha Gupta, Residence at 12806 S. Nicholas Drive, Plainfield, $404,462, Aug. 9.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Vincent and Lauren M. Laudando, Residence at 25458 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $578,935, Aug. 8.

Regis Rutayisire to Ryan Thomas Lavine, Residence at 25503 W. Ryan Lane, Plainfield, $442,000, July 11.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Vinay Kumar Madireddy and Swetha Madireddy, Residence at 25513 W. Veranium Drive, Plainfield, $469,990, Aug. 7.

Catherine H. Tee to Caleb and Morgan Syfert, Residence at 25601 W. Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $98,000, Aug. 9.

Eric Burch to Sravan Ramasahayam and Shilpa Maram, Residence at 25910 W. Prairie Hill Lane, Plainfield, $930,000, Aug. 13.

Alain D. Bedi to Kyle Pearson, Residence at 2611 Canyon Drive, Plainfield, $220,000, May 29.

Allison Rouse to Jingbing Xie and Chuanjin Peng, Residence at 12502 Kildare Drive, Plainfield, $538,000, July 17.

James C. Novy to Josiah and Emily Schmitt, Residence at 22822 W. Lorraine Ave., Plainfield, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Karas Unified Credit Trust to William and Hana Prince, Residence at 21154 W. Cypress Lane, Plainfield, $277,500, July 16.

Edward Diaz to Rebecca Dawn and Jason Nicholas Lockowitz, Residence at 25143 Fieldbrook Drive, Plainfield, $675,000, July 19.

Schultz Trust to Sergio and Karolina Lara, Residence at 2224 Honeywood Court, Plainfield, $390,000, Aug. 1.

Erion Caushi to Ganbaatar Sanjaajamts, Residence at 13324 Blackstone Lane, Plainfield, $520,000, July 27.

Quiana McNeal to Edward A. Quintanilla and Cristina Ibarra De Acosta, Residence at 2902 Bliss Court, Plainfield, $430,000, July 19.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Izhar Ahmad, Residence at 23362 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $668,665, Aug. 7.

Lennar Communities Of Chicago to Alfaisal Thasleem and Jasmin Alfaisal Thasleem, Residence at 16112 S. Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $544,900, Aug. 15.

Lennar Communities Of Chicago to Monica and Wade A. Jordan, Residence at 16050 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $589,900, Aug. 13.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Terrence Martin and Kristina Marie Vavra, Residence at 20908 W. Chinaberry Court, Plainfield, $238,000, Aug. 2.

Michael T. Hennessey to Jake and Kylee Draviczki, Residence at 24026 W. Commercial St., Plainfield, $375,000, July 16.

Steven Feldman to Truitt and Amber Priddy, Residence at 24930 Heritage Oaks Drive, Plainfield, $769,900, Aug. 4.

Shahnawaz Ahmad to Venkatesh Jayaprakash and Sowmiya Neethivilangan, Residence at 24728 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, $755,786, June 21.

Nosir Turaboev to Kenneth Brock, Residence at 14405 S. Maple Court, Plainfield, $375,000, Aug. 12.

Romeoville

Ramanda Simonic to Furqan M. Badruddin, Residence at 1918 Somerset Court, Romeoville, $340,000, June 24.

Hanane Bachiri to Edward Ingram, Residence at 211 Summerfield Court, Romeoville, $415,000, July 16.

Richard Skorski to Andrii and Yuliia Chesnovych, Residence at 1675 William Drive, Romeoville, $352,000, Aug. 8.

Jose Granados Jr. to Marilyn Denise Wiley, Residence at 365 Zinnia Drive, Romeoville, $357,000, July 24.

Guadalupe Realmo to Christine Wilson, Residence at 368 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, $235,000, July 10.

Popular Bank to Josue Menendez and Krisbel Renteria, Residence at 39 Freesia Drive, Romeoville, $225,000, June 7.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Xingchen Liu and Lisa Huang, Residence at 276 S. Oak Creek Lane, Romeoville, $280,000, July 25.

Keith Edward Lonask to Timothy Nathan Naperi Morales and Stacey A. Molina, Residence at 213 S. Alder Creek Drive, Romeoville, $255,000, July 26.

Gurmeet Mudhar to Marija Andreevski, Residence at 357 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, $273,500, July 23.

Alexa Louise Williams to Jose Andrade, Residence at 258 W. Savannah Drive, Romeoville, $262,000, Aug. 9.

Victoria A. Stevens to Daniel E. Cardenas Becerra, Residence at 316 Beechwood Drive, Romeoville, $241,000, Aug. 2.

John Bour to Omar and Caridad Hernandez, Residence at 349 River Edge Drive, Romeoville, $264,000, July 29.

Shorewood

David Alan Christiansen to William Joseph Jonkman III and Sarah Anne Lister, Residence at 308 Parkside Drive, Shorewood, $263,500, July 19.

Raymond J. Cook to Robert Anthony Bailey and Kellie Bailey, Residence at 21315 S. Timber Trail, Shorewood, $560,000, Aug. 9.

Jacob Worrell to Aaron and Tanya Scott, Residence at 21317 Willow Pass, Shorewood, $545,000, July 26.

Laura Venziano to Josefina Mora, Residence at 21740 S. Colleen Court, Shorewood, $450,000, July 25.

Christopher V. Viehman to Kenneth M. and Olivia D. Gerk, Residence at 304 Meadow Lakes Drive, Shorewood, $415,000, Aug. 5.

Thinh P. Dang to John Dapkus, Residence at 1621 Fieldstone Drive S, Shorewood, $280,000, Aug. 14.

James J. Culotta to Marisa Kelly Kivi, Residence at 1118 Butterfield Circle W, Shorewood, $442,000, July 19.

Wilmington

Stephen Duncan to Geoffrey C. Murdoch and Amanda L. Boyne, Residence at 25448 W. Cottage Road, Wilmington, $410,000, July 31.

Heymo Hormann to Gerald Bornhofen, Residence at 33811 S. Martin Long Road, Wilmington, $850,000, Aug. 6.

Richard W. Banczoszek to Cheryl Rae Myhrvold, Residence at 269 Fossil Bay Court, Wilmington, $123,000, June 17.

