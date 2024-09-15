Will County property transfers: March 4 to Aug. 16, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Catherine Cousins to Razzak Mohammed and Umairah Fateen, Residence at 340 Ozark Drive, Bolingbrook, $248,000, June 24.

Tim Howard to Lisa Ann Wissert and Brian Wissert, Residence at 212 Buli Lane, Bolingbrook, $355,000, July 16.

Charles J. Ellis to Jelena Duvnjak, Residence at 215 Winston Drive, Bolingbrook, $355,000, July 30.

Robert Timothy Marek to Veronia Herrera Montiel and Oscar Santillan Arreaga, Residence at 274 Clarendon Lane, Bolingbrook, $375,000, July 16.

Debra C. Williams to Mirian P. Bernal Lasso and Ernesto B. Tafur Cueva, Residence at 268 Picardy Lane, Bolingbrook, $280,000, July 23.

Zachary S. Lukowych to Jacob Lopez, Residence at 21U Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $175,000, July 31.

Rosendo Javier to Erica Tashay Jones, Residence at 221 Monterey Drive, Bolingbrook, $324,000, Aug. 1.

Donald J. Romero to James R. Ryan and Algenia F. Capuano, Residence at 315 Applewood Court, Bolingbrook, $380,000, June 22.

Thomas Sr. Trust to Jordan Canzonetta and Gerardo Garcia Jr., Residence at 326 Lancelot Court, Bolingbrook, $415,000, Aug. 15.

Vernard King to Rick Anthony Nava, Residence at 309 Wildrose Court 309, Bolingbrook, $234,000, July 30.

Jose Luis Robles to Asma Abdelqader, Residence at 144 Chestnut Lane, Bolingbrook, $390,000, July 31.

Jessie Barba Gonzalez to Maria D. Alcala Garcia, Residence at 18 Fernwood Drive D, Bolingbrook, $210,000, July 22.

Mark A. Gajeton to Anthony M. Walls and Seyma I. Walls, Residence at 132 Farm Gate Lane, Bolingbrook, $415,000, July 16.

Javed Iqbal to Timothy Jon Wickham and Rida Ahmed, Residence at 38D Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $210,000, July 1.

Evelyn C. Punzalan to Veronica Guajardo, Residence at 124 Richmond Drive, Bolingbrook, $280,000, June 25.

Delfina Avina to John Przybyla and Kalina Przybyla, Residence at 119 S. Cranberry St., Bolingbrook, $380,000, July 26.

Christina Karkari Adjepong to Danielle J. Spikener, Residence at 358 Callery Drive, Bolingbrook, $435,000, July 22.

Andersen Trust to Mark J. and Wendy K. Gordon, Residence at 360 Homewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $360,000, July 11.

Jeff Seelbinder to Jessica M. Marcial and Francisco Javier Marcial Santana, Residence at 1052 Crestwood Lane, Bolingbrook, $262,500, July 1.

Terrence Martin to Carrie Lynn Wiggins, Residence at 334 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $365,000, June 26.

Jillian Danielle Owens to Vern Gerson and Lucia Gerson, Residence at 367 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $380,000, June 25.

Braidwood

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Thomas J. Houlhan and Jo Anne M. Houlhan, Residence at 128 N. Walker St., Braidwood, $310,000, July 17.

Channahon

Michael E. Szydelko to Justin and Amanda Spencer, Residence at 22805 S. Park Place Drive, Channahon, $353,000, July 30.

Gayle D. Quinlan to Teodulo Maldonado and Natalie Williams, Residence at 26601 Lily Lake Lane, Channahon, $455,000, Aug. 7.

Newsom Trust to Jenny Cuesta Hernandez and Pedro Montenegro Herrera, Residence at 26358 S. Evergreen Lane, Channahon, $329,000, Aug. 8.

Christopher Trivisonno to Dominic Trivisonno, Residence at 25320 S. Tryon St., Channahon, $240,000, July 11.

GDP Homes II LLC to Inez R. Benson, Residence at 24444 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $416,990, July 25.

Alexis Tollios to Faith Dempsey and Hector Alvizo, Residence at 26209 S. Evergreen Lane, Channahon, $337,000, July 18.

Beck Trust to Brett D. and Ashley R. Hespell, Residence at 24308 S. Iroquois Drive, Channahon, $410,000, July 23.

Robert W. Sullivan Jr. to Roxana Perez Salgado, Residence at 24700 W. Canal Road, Channahon, $430,777, July 31.

Crest Hill

Messenger Trust to Carol Lynn Schumacher, Residence at 21581 Victory Lake Way, Crest Hill, $260,000, Aug. 14.

Colleen Wengler to William Ramuta, Residence at 2229 Leness Lane, Crest Hill, $215,000, Aug. 1.

Rozhon Trust to John and Michelle Marsh, Residence at 21221 Lily Lake Lane, Crest Hill, $366,900, June 18.

Chad E. McGuire to Eduardo De La Torre and Joselyne Parra Rojas, Residence at 1838 Springside Drive, Crest Hill, $300,000, July 16.

Jason M. Francis to Amber Edwards, Residence at 1810 Highland Ave., Crest Hill, $240,000, June 20.

Heredia Properties LLC to Phillip Peppler, Residence at 1709 Wilcox St., Crest Hill, $200,000, July 10.

Marie E. Degroh to Aaron R. Ball, Residence at 16143 Huron St., Crest Hill, $280,000, July 22.

Manuel Garcia Aguirre to Jesus and Amelia Gonzalez, Residence at 1320 Theodore St., Crest Hill, $118,000, Aug. 9.

Charles L. Balstrode Jr. to Petra and Miguel Bahena, Residence at 1803 Nicholson St., Crest Hill, $320,000, July 29.

Elwood

Beulah M. Glascock to Gabriel A. Krueger and Iliana Krueger, Residence at 311 S. Lincoln St., Elwood, $260,000, July 29.

Will County Sheriff to Donna Bustami, Residence at 112 Wyndstone Drive, Elwood, $210,000, Aug. 13.

Frankfort

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Jeffrey R. and Lori T. Chepkevich, Residence at 23308 Jackson Branch, Frankfort, $1.3 million, Aug. 8.

Patrick McMahon to Christopher and Kaitlyn Tillett, Residence at 22846 Munich Court, Frankfort, $1.2 million, Aug. 9.

Schipiour Trust to Terry Dougherty and William Allen Dougherty, Residence at 22317 Jeanette Court, Frankfort, $675,000, Aug. 14.

Robert A. Kruger to Timothy D. Lucas, Residence at 21984 Pembrook Drive, Frankfort, $560,000, July 19.

Gregory Alexander Lecas to Talal Azar, Residence at 21840 Blue Bird Lane, Frankfort, $780,000, July 16.

Perry Trust to Misty Lee Digiovanni, Residence at 21148 Arbour Walk Drive, Frankfort, $397,000, Aug. 1.

James Brian Hunt to James Brian Hunt, Residence at 20143 S. Greenfield Lane, Frankfort, $310,000, Aug. 15.

John W. Otrembiak to Jean A. Otrembiak, Residence at 11637 Sandalwood Drive, Frankfort, $75,000, July 9.

Donald H. Olivieri to Grant W. and Paula M. Anderson, Residence at 10852 Cardinal Lake Drive, Frankfort, $689,000, Aug. 12.

Cartus Financial Corp. to David M. Kuchta and Mary Kathleen Kuchta, Residence at 10423 Nebraska St., Frankfort, $733,000, July 22.

Matthew Devries to John Peterson and Erica Long, Residence at 20255 S. Greenfield Lane, Frankfort, $340,000, July 31.

Gary Enguita to Jeffrey and Pauline Modjeski, Residence at 313 Sherlock St., Frankfort, $812,800, May 21.

Homer Glen

O’Malley Builders Inc. to Bradley L. Grcevic and Allycn M. Grcevic, Residence at 13936 Erin Lane, Homer Glen, $847,500, Aug. 2.

Angelo Giannakopoulos to Ayman El Samkari and Lama Mrayati, Residence at 15533 Jeanne Lane, Homer Glen, $1.1 million, July 19.

Edward C. Juracka to Awad Ihmud, Residence at 12123 Graceland Court, Homer Glen, $940,000, July 19.

Steven M. Selucky to Bojan Vukovic, Residence at 14443 S. Pheasant Lane, Homer Glen, $450,000, June 25.

Marth Enterprises Inc. to Michael J. and Beth A. Wiest, Residence at 13260 W Old Oak Trail, Homer Glen, $577,952, Aug. 8.

Keith B. Kareiva to Rita J. and Victor A. Fisher, Residence at 13007 W. Beaver Lake Drive, Homer Glen, $650,000, July 31.

P. Anthony Perkins to Samantha Baksyte, Residence at 15210 W. 139th St., Homer Glen, $520,000, Aug. 7.

Dowling Trust to Justin Flynn and Shelby Wells Flynn, Residence at 15118 S. Nutmeg Ave., Homer Glen, $850,000, July 11.

Joliet

Inga Jurevicius to Roman and Guadalupe D. Brizuela, Residence at 2903 Campbell St., Joliet, $380,000, July 20.

Thomas B. Ohlson to Randy E. and Anicesha Jones, Residence at 331 Hyde Park St., Joliet, $125,000, July 31.

Kim L. Kursell to Carol Soyak, Residence at 19 Stryker Ave., Joliet, $126,000, Aug. 14.

Tack Properties LLC to Victor Perez and Ana M. Carillo, Residence at 2229 Fiesta Drive, Joliet, $350,000, July 16.

Laura Tinoco to Carmen L. Caban, Residence at 222 Madison St. Unit 114, Joliet, $92,500, Aug. 2.

Mark C. Boros to Haley Melvin and John Harvish, Residence at 3021 Harris Drive, Joliet, $200,000, Aug. 1.

Thomas M. Carney to James J. Bonk, Residence at 3005 Twin Oaks Drive, Joliet, $455,000, July 22.

Debra Zameic to Rafael H. Zepeda Chavez, Residence at 1712 Mason Ave., Joliet, $295,800, July 24.

Antonio Serrano to Antonio Gamino Barajas, Residence at 304 Mills Road, Joliet, $265,000, Aug. 14.

Carlos Hernandez to Juanita Ruiz, Residence at 218 Davis St., Joliet, $143,000, July 16.

Tina N. Pucel to Laura M. Nuno, Residence at 3045 Rosemont Drive, Joliet, $399,000, July 16.

Randy Hartig to Jesse L. Knotts, Residence at 315 Schorie Ave., Joliet, $50,550, July 22.

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Angel Herrera, Residence at 22 NW Circle Drive, Joliet, $210,000, Aug. 7.

Kendall Partners Limited to Rafael Ramirez Segura and Maribel Guzman, Residence at 2123 Elmwood Lane, Joliet, $232,000, July 10.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Donna Pelham, Residence at 2676 Jodee Drive, Joliet, $210,000, July 29.

David L. Valentino to Kyle and Jenny Luecke, Residence at 2120 Lorraine Ave., Joliet, $265,000, Aug. 7.

Besich Trust to Joshua A. and Kathleen M. Sifuentes, Residence at 3102 Harris Drive, Joliet, $301,000, July 30.

Hannah M. Winston to Damian Espana, Residence at 3115 Nantucket Drive, Joliet, $300,000, July 9.

Mary Kukuc to Casey J. Strysik, Residence at 3120 Jo Ann Drive, Joliet, $270,000, July 19.

Douglas A. Sandstrom to Megan Mikalik, Residence at 1000 Ryehill Drive, Joliet, $386,500, July 23.

Terry Peel to Timothy Testroet, Residence at 1310 Dearborn St., Joliet, $212,500, July 12.

Pedro A. Silva to Maria Guadalupe Herrera and Kelsey James Curtis, Residence at 1003 Belden Way, Joliet, $310,000, July 11.

Ivo Leiva to Edvinas Presniakovas and Kristen Shimko, Residence at 3806 Indian Head Lane, Joliet, $427,000, June 18.

Mohammed K. Junaidi to Juan J. Hernandez and Fatima T. Macias, Residence at 2707 Frontier Lane, Joliet, $390,000, July 1.

Juan J. Hernandez to Ana Karen Franco, Residence at 3722 Harms Road, Joliet, $278,000, July 30.

Linda Gorczynski to Nicholas Griparis, Residence at 107 Caterpillar Drive Unit 2C, Joliet, $178,000, July 16.

Joseph Accomando to Anthony A. Mauricio, Residence at 259 Barney Drive, Joliet, $275,000, July 1.

Papesh Trust to Roberto Cornejo, Residence at 1105 Westshire Drive, Joliet, $235,000, Aug. 2.

David Kendall Wilson to Sally S. Dorsey, Residence at 1150 Mason Ave., Joliet, $235,000, May 20.

Center Street Joliet LLC to Danny Issa, Residence at 256 N. Center St., Joliet, $500,000, Aug. 12.

Jarad Houser to Muhammad Khan, Residence at 3611 Landings Road, Joliet, $350,000, July 17.

Maria Silvia Diaz to Daniel Ontiveros, Residence at 3503 Indian Head Lane, Joliet, $410,000, July 5.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Brandon Snowden and Madalyn Snowden, Residence at 2816 Brook Court, Joliet, $360,000, July 31.

Sur Real Estate LLC to John Pastore and Teresa Ann Baker, Residence at 1318 Glenwood Avenue, Joliet, $305,000, July 30.

Carlos Garcia to Jordan and Carlyn Miller, Residence at 24457 W. Kipling Court, Joliet, $399,000, May 23.

Sterling Trust to Joseph M. and Elizabeth A. Bonczalski, Residence at 2715 Harbor Drive, Joliet, $283,000, July 2.

Katerina Bell to Sherneane D. Abdullah, Residence at 1416 Arthur Ave., Joliet, $165,000, July 19.

Richard K. Pierson to Kyle D. Stock and Jenna M. Stock, Residence at 2451 Saddle Ridge Drive, Joliet, $274,000, Aug. 2.

Elizabeth Briick to Lorraine A. Janiec, Residence at 1422 Woodbridge Road Unit 1E, Joliet, $175,000, July 23.

Traci L. Lowery to Joel Garcia, Residence at 3409 Mustang Road, Joliet, $440,000, June 26.

Ungeran Trust to John and Gloria Boeringa, Residence at 3522 Lake Side Circle, Joliet, $275,000, June 4.

Karen S. Nawa to Leon Griffin, Residence at 1420 Woodbridge Road Unit 1C, Joliet, $172,500, July 25.

Lemont

Teton Development LLC to Thomas Gibson and Pamela Hensel Gibson, Residence at 12240 Copper Ridge Drive, Lemont, $824,500, Aug. 2.

Dominic J. Filicicchia Trust to James D. and Andrew Filicicchia, Residence at 14439 131st St., Lemont, $370,000, April 30.

Aaron J. Loos to Matthew and Rita Rouleau, Residence at 3 Liberty Drive, Lemont, $485,000, June 26.

Lockport

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Richard J. and Hannah M. Martin, Residence at 17561 W. Windemere Circle, Lockport, $494,248, May 21.

Dale L. Mitchell to Kristine Hurtado, Residence at 208 E. Fifth St., Lockport, $235,000, Aug. 8.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Yin Xu, Residence at 16516 S. Farmington Lane, Lockport, $523,260, Aug. 16.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Julia Duggan and Addison Johnson, Residence at 1903 S. State St., Lockport, $360,000, Aug. 6.Joseph P. Graham to Richard Kevin and Carla J. Patrone, Residence at 16838 S. Ottawa Drive, Lockport, $529,000, July 31.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to David J. and Cheri A. Rogers, Residence at 17517 W. Caspian Circle, Lockport, $505,969, Aug. 1.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Lisa M. Fera, Residence at 17435 W. Windemere Circle, Lockport, $339,500, May 29.

Janusz Tomasz Zblewski to Sarah Bailey, Residence at 15401 W. Harvest Lane, Lockport, $559,999, Aug. 12.

Karen Woyner to Michael A. and Audrey H. Riola, Residence at 324 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, $260,000, July 24.

Kenneth Berry to Daniel and Sylvia Jaronczyk, Residence at 16859 Mohican Drive, Lockport, $550,000, Aug. 9.

Brett D. Hespell to Mutasim Yousef and Alia Mohammad, Residence at 16765 W. Oneida Drive, Lockport, $375,000, July 22.

Sharon Swiggett to Nicholas Allison, Residence at 307 Bruce Road, Lockport, $230,000, July 29.

Manhattan

LGP & Associates LLC to Sabdiel Romo Martinez and Alyssa Morgan Meek, Residence at 25339 Bann St., Manhattan, $321,000, Aug. 9.

Will County Sheriff to Laura Gong, Residence at 23952 S. William Drive, Manhattan, $429,000, March 4.

Michael J. Francek to Steve and Jessica Selucky, Residence at 23931 S. Sunset Lakes Drive, Manhattan, $650,000, Aug. 2.

Robert E. Krupske to Joseph Chesser and Jorie L. Chesser, Residence at 25240 S. Schoolhouse Road, Manhattan, $1.4 million, July 25.

Kirk Bosi to Michael D. and Heather L. Scott, Residence at 15807 Rolland Drive, Manhattan, $390,000, Aug. 12.

Vittorio Trust to Robert E. and Sandra L. Spicer, Residence at 13828 W. Crescenzo Drive, Manhattan, $425,000, July 29.

Jeanne M. Mickle to Lindsey N. Dunning, Residence at 24965 Clare Circle, Manhattan, $241,000, Aug. 14.

Castle Hill Construction Inc. to Lee Ann and Leonard J. Ciarlette, Residence at 24118 S. William Drive, Manhattan, $573,575, Aug. 5.

Minooka

Mark Brozovich to Patrick James and Rose Anne Clayton, Residence at 202 Woodland Drive, Minooka, $430,500, Aug. 13.

Mokena

Jan Panek to Jennifer Pimentel and James Dunn, Residence at 12921 W. Hunt Club Court, Mokena, $165,000, Aug. 1.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Tara Xenos, Residence at 13105 W. Maple Road, Mokena, $370,000, Aug. 16.

Wilson Trust to Laura and James Annerino, Residence at 10725 Canterbury Drive, Mokena, $360,000, Aug. 9.

Chenel Trust to Judith Dawczak, Residence at 19230 Tramore Lane, Mokena, $325,000, Aug. 9.

Darren Ludwig to Joel Krooswyk and Amanda Turek, Residence at 21261 Foxtail Drive, Mokena, $715,000, Aug. 2.

Matthew P. Larson to Steve Hoffman, Residence at 10943 First St., Mokena, $379,900, June 3.

Cap Trust to Michele B. Jones, Residence at 10083 Cambridge Court, Mokena, $306,800, July 22.

New Lenox

David C. Tinsman to Jeffrey Swick, Residence at 2961 Oak Rail Drive, New Lenox, $535,000, Aug. 12.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Robert G. and Deborah M. McClellan, Residence at 1074 Kinley Drive, New Lenox, $725,000, Aug. 13.

Nicholas Gray to Trey J. Lyons, Residence at 316 Circlegate Road, New Lenox, $240,000, Aug. 6.

Thomas R. Knable Sr. to Timothy William Hickey, Residence at 2690 Farm View Road, New Lenox, $462,000, Aug. 7.

Michael R. Strezo to Sean E. O’Brien, Residence at 1195 Ogden Road, New Lenox, $489,000, Aug. 9.

Stephen Mark Duke to John A. and Caitlin R. Kintzel, Residence at 2802 Ferro Drive, New Lenox, $410,000, June 19.

Joseph M. Bonczalski to Blake and Kristy Kormaniak, Residence at 1497 Creekside Court, New Lenox, $532,000, June 19.

Joseph A. Cosentino to Christopher J. and Michelle L. Court, Residence at 3209 Apache Drive, New Lenox, $400,000, July 31.

Braden Kaup to Mark C. Miller III, Residence at 1108 Hillside Drive, New Lenox, $675,000, Aug. 14.

William Gunn to Ibonne Ramirez, Residence at 153 Kimber Drive, New Lenox, $353,000, July 29.

Plainfield

Deciderio Michael Flores Jr. to Adam and Bernadetta Jarosz, Residence at 13024 Stellar Lane, Plainfield, $670,000, Aug. 7.

Mark T. Kopecky to Melissa and Daniel Roglin, Residence at 25323 W. Maggie Lane, Plainfield, $514,999, July 17.

Emler Trust to Jay Yatin Dhagat and Shikha Jay Dhagat, Residence at 25401 Pastoral Drive, Plainfield, $596,000, June 23.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Igor and Veronica Conic, Residence at 25441 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $511,000, July 31.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Serghei Speian, Residence at 12854 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $746,438, Aug. 8.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Tammy L. Fanara, Residence at 12808 S. Nicholas Drive, Plainfield, $447,951, Aug. 6.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Manisha Gupta, Residence at 12806 S. Nicholas Drive, Plainfield, $404,462, Aug. 9.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Vincent and Lauren M. Laudando, Residence at 25458 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $578,935, Aug. 8.

Regis Rutayisire to Ryan Thomas Lavine, Residence at 25503 W. Ryan Lane, Plainfield, $442,000, July 11.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Vinay Kumar Madireddy and Swetha Madireddy, Residence at 25513 W. Veranium Drive, Plainfield, $469,990, Aug. 7.

Catherine H. Tee to Caleb and Morgan Syfert, Residence at 25601 W. Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $98,000, Aug. 9.

Eric Burch to Sravan Ramasahayam and Shilpa Maram, Residence at 25910 W. Prairie Hill Lane, Plainfield, $930,000, Aug. 13.

Alain D. Bedi to Kyle Pearson, Residence at 2611 Canyon Drive, Plainfield, $220,000, May 29.

Allison Rouse to Jingbing Xie and Chuanjin Peng, Residence at 12502 Kildare Drive, Plainfield, $538,000, July 17.

James C. Novy to Josiah and Emily Schmitt, Residence at 22822 W. Lorraine Ave., Plainfield, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Karas Unified Credit Trust to William and Hana Prince, Residence at 21154 W. Cypress Lane, Plainfield, $277,500, July 16.

Edward Diaz to Rebecca Dawn and Jason Nicholas Lockowitz, Residence at 25143 Fieldbrook Drive, Plainfield, $675,000, July 19.

Schultz Trust to Sergio and Karolina Lara, Residence at 2224 Honeywood Court, Plainfield, $390,000, Aug. 1.

Erion Caushi to Ganbaatar Sanjaajamts, Residence at 13324 Blackstone Lane, Plainfield, $520,000, July 27.

Quiana McNeal to Edward A. Quintanilla and Cristina Ibarra De Acosta, Residence at 2902 Bliss Court, Plainfield, $430,000, July 19.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Izhar Ahmad, Residence at 23362 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $668,665, Aug. 7.

Lennar Communities Of Chicago to Alfaisal Thasleem and Jasmin Alfaisal Thasleem, Residence at 16112 S. Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $544,900, Aug. 15.

Lennar Communities Of Chicago to Monica and Wade A. Jordan, Residence at 16050 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $589,900, Aug. 13.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Terrence Martin and Kristina Marie Vavra, Residence at 20908 W. Chinaberry Court, Plainfield, $238,000, Aug. 2.

Michael T. Hennessey to Jake and Kylee Draviczki, Residence at 24026 W. Commercial St., Plainfield, $375,000, July 16.

Steven Feldman to Truitt and Amber Priddy, Residence at 24930 Heritage Oaks Drive, Plainfield, $769,900, Aug. 4.

Shahnawaz Ahmad to Venkatesh Jayaprakash and Sowmiya Neethivilangan, Residence at 24728 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, $755,786, June 21.

Nosir Turaboev to Kenneth Brock, Residence at 14405 S. Maple Court, Plainfield, $375,000, Aug. 12.

Romeoville

Ramanda Simonic to Furqan M. Badruddin, Residence at 1918 Somerset Court, Romeoville, $340,000, June 24.

Hanane Bachiri to Edward Ingram, Residence at 211 Summerfield Court, Romeoville, $415,000, July 16.

Richard Skorski to Andrii and Yuliia Chesnovych, Residence at 1675 William Drive, Romeoville, $352,000, Aug. 8.

Jose Granados Jr. to Marilyn Denise Wiley, Residence at 365 Zinnia Drive, Romeoville, $357,000, July 24.

Guadalupe Realmo to Christine Wilson, Residence at 368 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, $235,000, July 10.

Popular Bank to Josue Menendez and Krisbel Renteria, Residence at 39 Freesia Drive, Romeoville, $225,000, June 7.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Xingchen Liu and Lisa Huang, Residence at 276 S. Oak Creek Lane, Romeoville, $280,000, July 25.

Keith Edward Lonask to Timothy Nathan Naperi Morales and Stacey A. Molina, Residence at 213 S. Alder Creek Drive, Romeoville, $255,000, July 26.

Gurmeet Mudhar to Marija Andreevski, Residence at 357 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, $273,500, July 23.

Alexa Louise Williams to Jose Andrade, Residence at 258 W. Savannah Drive, Romeoville, $262,000, Aug. 9.

Victoria A. Stevens to Daniel E. Cardenas Becerra, Residence at 316 Beechwood Drive, Romeoville, $241,000, Aug. 2.

John Bour to Omar and Caridad Hernandez, Residence at 349 River Edge Drive, Romeoville, $264,000, July 29.

Shorewood

David Alan Christiansen to William Joseph Jonkman III and Sarah Anne Lister, Residence at 308 Parkside Drive, Shorewood, $263,500, July 19.

Raymond J. Cook to Robert Anthony Bailey and Kellie Bailey, Residence at 21315 S. Timber Trail, Shorewood, $560,000, Aug. 9.

Jacob Worrell to Aaron and Tanya Scott, Residence at 21317 Willow Pass, Shorewood, $545,000, July 26.

Laura Venziano to Josefina Mora, Residence at 21740 S. Colleen Court, Shorewood, $450,000, July 25.

Christopher V. Viehman to Kenneth M. and Olivia D. Gerk, Residence at 304 Meadow Lakes Drive, Shorewood, $415,000, Aug. 5.

Thinh P. Dang to John Dapkus, Residence at 1621 Fieldstone Drive S, Shorewood, $280,000, Aug. 14.

James J. Culotta to Marisa Kelly Kivi, Residence at 1118 Butterfield Circle W, Shorewood, $442,000, July 19.

Wilmington

Stephen Duncan to Geoffrey C. Murdoch and Amanda L. Boyne, Residence at 25448 W. Cottage Road, Wilmington, $410,000, July 31.

Heymo Hormann to Gerald Bornhofen, Residence at 33811 S. Martin Long Road, Wilmington, $850,000, Aug. 6.

Richard W. Banczoszek to Cheryl Rae Myhrvold, Residence at 269 Fossil Bay Court, Wilmington, $123,000, June 17.