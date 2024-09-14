Plainfield School District 202 launches student entrepreneurship program

Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school in 2022. (Provided by Plainfield High School District 202)

District 202 has four new entrepreneurship classrooms at all four Plainfield high schools, according to a news release from District 202.

The classrooms feature the INCubator program, a national program that “provides online instruction materials, consultation on how the classroom is designed, a coaching and mentoring framework and professional development resources for the year-long course,” according to the release.

Students will spend the 2024-25 school year building a product, which will teach them “essential working skills such as critical thinking and collaboration,” according to the release.

Then in a “Shark Tank”-style competition, the students will present their product ideas to business investors, according to the release. The winner will receive a scholarship to assist with their education or business model, according to the release.

Two years ago, District 202 reached out to the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss partnering, according to the release. As a result, approximately 35 local business owners will volunteer their time to mentor or coach 75 high school students enrolled in this capstone course, according to. the release.

In addition, the program’s “Community Champions” will help recruit volunteer coaches, mentors and board advisors and then connect these volunteers with teachers in each building and help train the volunteers, according to the release.

The Community Champions for the 2024-25 school year are Cristina Zamarron, Tortilla Flatz Mexican Grill owner (Plainfield High School-Central Campus); Phil Ramos, Office Furniture Solutions president (Plainfield South High School); Tasha Marsaglia, executive director of the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce (Plainfield North High School); and Susan Hohlman, sales trainer, mentor and entrepreneur (Plainfield East High School).

To donate to the D202 INCubator, visit d202foundation.org.