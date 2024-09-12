Plainfield South hosts annual marching band invitational

The Plainfield South High School marching band will perform an exhibition show at its annual marching band invitational on Saturday. (Larry W)

Plainfield South High School will host its seventh annual marching band invitational Saturday at the school, 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

Gates open at 3:15 p.m., the Plainfield South choir will sing the national anthem at 3:55 p.m., and the first band performance begins at 4 p.m.

Ten Chicago suburban and northern Illinois high school marching bands are scheduled to compete, including bands from Plainfield North and Plainfield East high schools.

The Plainfield South High School band will perform an exhibition show about 7 p.m.

Awards will be given out at 7:15 p.m.

Admission at the gate is $15 for adults and $10 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and senior citizens. Children younger than 5 and District 202 Gold Card holders are free.

Advance tickets ($12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens) can be bought online through Thursday, Sept. 12, at pshsbandboostershop.square.site/ps-marching-band-invitational.

Parking is free, and concessions will be available for sale.