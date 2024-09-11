Vatican grants appeal from St. Joseph Church in Joliet on diocese restructuring

The Vatican in a rare decision approved an appeal to keep St. Joseph Church in Joliet to remain an independent parish, parishioners said.

“Miracles happen,” Mary Petrella, one of the parishioners who led the appeal said Wednesday.

The appeal was made in response to a Diocese of Joliet restructuring earlier this year that merged St. Joseph into a combined parish that would have been seated in another church.

Petrella said the Vatican decision received by parishioners on Tuesday allows St. Joseph to remain an independent parish.

“Basically, it revokes the decision from the bishop in January that merged St Joseph with three other parishes,” she said.

The restructuring did not propose closing St. Joseph Church, but it merged it with three other Joliet parishes to be seated at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Joliet. Two other churches – St. Anthony’s and St. Bernard’s – were closed.

What happens next at St. Joseph’s, however, still will depend on Bishop Ronald Hicks, who heads the Diocese of Joliet and made the restructuring decision.

“We’re waiting for instructions from the bishop,” Petrella said, noting that Hicks will decide who becomes pastor at St. Joseph.

Backers of the appeal had urged parishioners to pray for a miracle because of the rarity in which decrees from a local bishop are revoked by the Vatican.

“According to the lawyers that we have been working with, we are the sixth parish in the United States that has had a decree overturned,” Petrella said.

St. Joseph’s Church in downtown Joliet was established in 1891 by Slovenian immigrants who in 1904 built the twin-steepled church that still stands.

The appeal was based in part on the parish’s history and its continued activity, which includes ownership and operation of St. Joseph’s Park in Joliet.

The parish is what is termed a “personal parish” by the Roman Catholic Church because it is based on its Slovenian history and identity rather than specific territorial boundaries.

“We will become an independent, personal parish again,” Petrella said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.