Joliet Township names Bonilla as new clerk

Estefany Bonilla of Joliet was appointed as the new Joliet Township clerk by the township board on Sept. 10, 2024. (Provided by Joliet Township)

Joliet Township — Estefany Bonilla is the new clerk for Joliet Township after being sworn at the township board’s Tuesday meeting.

Bonilla is a lifelong Joliet Township resident who previously served as deputy clerk for the township starting in fall 2023. She applied for the clerk role after the previous clerk Alicia Morales became the township supervisor on July 16 after Angel Contrares resigned from the supervisor position.

Contrares pleaded guilty in July to aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving with a revoked license.

Bonilla was selected by Morales and the township trustees from a pool of several candidates.

Alicia Morales gets sworn in as Joliet Township Supervisor during the special board meeting on July 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

According to a statement from the township announcing her appointment, Bonilla was “instrumental in preparing bids, organizing board meeting agendas and minutes, coordinating the annual town hall meeting, and serving as a FOIA officer, notary, and deputy registrar” in her role as deputy clerk. “She also took on additional duties by assisting with webpage management,” the township stated.

“Estefany’s dedication and technical skills have already made a significant impact on our township’s operations,” Morales stated in the release. “I am excited to see how she will continue to enhance our records management and voter registration process in her new role.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the community where I grew up and continue to call home,” Bonilla stated in the release. “I will work diligently to preserve the township’s history and ensure the accuracy of our records for the future.”

Bonilla moved to the Joliet area with her family as a young child and graduated from Joliet Township High Schools where she was a member of the JROTC program.

“The JROTC program changed my life for the better,” Bonilla said in the township statement. “Special thanks to Colonel White for instilling the values of self-discipline, leadership, and community service in me.”

After high school, Bonilla attended the Art Institute of Chicago, where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree with honors in 2018 and began working as a graphic designer.