Joliet, Lockport bridges top list of IDOT projects for Will County

Traffic flows along the Illinois Route 7 (Ninth Street) bridge in Lockport. The bridge is on the list of 10 Will County reconstruction and improvement projects planned through the Illinois Department of Transportation over the next six years. (Eric Ginnard)

Bridge repairs and replacements top the Illinois Department of Transportation’s ongoing and planned infrastructure projects in Will County over the next six years.

Ten projects across the county represent a total investment of $118 million through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to a news release from IDOT.

These projects are in addition to the $1.3 billion rebuilding of Interstate 80 through Joliet and much of Will County.

“Will County is home to the largest in-land port in the country,” state Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., D-Elwood, said in the release from IDOT. “Gov. Pritzker and our partners at IDOT know how important investing in this region is for keeping America moving forward. Across the 2025 multiyear program’s lifetime, we are investing $1.151 billion in the 86th District alone and that wouldn’t have been possible without Rebuild Illinois. "

The Illinois Department of Transportation has designated 10 major road and bridge projects in Will County to be completed between 2024 and 2030. (Graphic provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Three of the 10 major projects in Will County are scheduled to be completed this year and the remaining seven are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2030.

U.S. 6 (Scott Street) from Washington Street to Ruby Street resurfacing including ADA improvements. Construction began in spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall. Daily lane closures are in place. Project cost: $1.5 million

U.S. 6 (Channahon Road) from Terry Road to Hollywood Road resurfacing and shoulder repair. Daily lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin this fall and is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year. Project cost: $1.3 million

U.S. 6 (Maple Road) from Henderson Avenue to Draper Avenue/Walnut Street bridge deck resurfacing, bridge joint replacement and repair, and ADA improvements. Full lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin this fall and is anticipated to be completed by late fall. Project cost: $1.4 million

Cass Street Bridge at Des Plaines River superstructure replacement and ADA improvements. Full closure of the bridge will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in spring 2025 and is anticipated to be completed by fall 2025. Project cost: $22.2 million

Jackson Street Bridge at Des Plaines River bridge superstructure rehabilitation project. A detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in late 2027 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2029. Project cost: $25 million

Jefferson Street Bridge at Des Plaines River new bridge deck and bridge repair. A detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in early 2026 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2027. Project cost: $22 million

Illinois Route 7 Bridge at Des Plaines River and Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal replacement. A detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in early 2029 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2030. Project cost: $28.2 million

Illinois Route 7 (Renwick Road) at Illinois 53 (Independence Boulevard) traffic signal installation, new pavement markers and new turn lanes. Lane reductions will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in spring 2025 and is anticipated to be completed by fall 2025. Project cost: $2.4 million

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker stands by a Rebuild Illinois sign at a press conference on reaching a key milestone for the $1.3 Billion I-80 corridor project on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Joliet Junior College. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Interstate 57 at Pauling Road new bridge deck, shoulder repair, retaining wall installation, culvert extension and repair. A full detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in fall 2026 and is anticipated to be completed by fall 2027. Project cost: $5.8 million

Illinois 53 (Chicago Street) from U.S. 52 (Doris Avenue) to west Manhattan Road resurfacing. Daily lane closures will be needed to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in early 2029 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2029. Project cost: $8.5 million

“These projects are necessary as they improve road conditions to prevent confusion and accidents, they make the roads smoother and more visible resulting in less car damage caused by rough roads, and maintain the structures of bridges and decks so they don’t collapse or cause a major safety issue,” state Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville, said in the release from IDOT.

Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.