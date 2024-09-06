I-80 in Joliet will see ramp, lane closures over 4 weekends

Bridge deck repairs and pavement patching on Interstate 80, between Houbolt Road and Richards Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over four consecutive weekends beginning, Friday, Sept. 13.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Raynor Avenue and Houbolt Road, Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

The ramps from northbound Chicago Street (U.S.52/Illinois 53) to westbound I-80 and from westbound I-80 to Chicago Street also will be closed, IDOT said.

During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour to access the interstate. At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted, according to IDOT.

Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area and local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged, according to IDOT.

All ramps and lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

To complete the work, additional weekend lane and ramp closures are scheduled to take place, from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays, on westbound and eastbound I-80 for approximately three additional weekends, weather permitting. Details and impacts to traffic will be shared in advance, closer to the closure dates, according to IDOT.

The work during this four-week period consists of bridge deck repairs and pavement patching to keep the structures in acceptable condition while the larger I-80 corridor improvement are under construction, according to IDOT.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox in Will County, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion.

More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River.

The projected $1.3 billion project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2028, with landscaping, bridge demolition and miscellaneous work extending into 2029.