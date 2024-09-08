Will County property transfers: May 16 to Aug. 12, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Dana L. Malburg to Fahad Munawar, Residence at 238 Clifton Lane, Bolingbrook, $330,000, July 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Feruza Ashirova and Bakhtiyor Musamukhamedov, Residence at 2263 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $485,000, July 23.

Zaruba Trust to Larysa and Vitaliy Huyvan, Residence at 216 Plainview Drive, Bolingbrook, $312,000, July 25.

Neil C. Seivwright to Kunwarjeet Singh Kapoor, Residence at 228 Galewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $287,000, July 18.

Dale Song to Gabriel Buitron Jr. and Jennifer Nacianceno Martinez, Residence at 148 Ash Drive, Bolingbrook, $375,000, July 26.

Fezan A. Vaid to Cassandra Wroblewski and Marcus Curry Jr., Residence at 102 Jamestown Lane 102, Bolingbrook, $183,000, July 1.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Anuraj K. and Joly J. Raju, Residence at 1900 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $960,919, July 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Venkata R. Bhonagiri and Priya Ella, Residence at 1884 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $877,639, July 31.

Will County Sheriff to Muhammad Chaudhry, Residence at 236 Yellow Pine Drive, Bolingbrook, $238,500, Aug. 1.

Pamela G. Johnson to Muaz and Iryna Farooq, Residence at 1 Ennis Court, Bolingbrook, $487,000, July 31.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Harikumar Katamaneni and Swathi Narra, Residence at 2239 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $439,990, July 31.

Nydia S. Griffin to Nicholas Dinkel and Jessica Housman, Residence at 140 Cypress Drive, Bolingbrook, $306,000, July 13.

Cory Johnson to Michael Brouder, Residence at 124 Thackeray Drive, Bolingbrook, $308,000, July 17.

Anwar A. Ansari to Faisel Saleem, Residence at 2154 Muirfield Trail 54, Bolingbrook, $485,000, July 17.

Zaferullah Khan Mohammed to Nittin and Dina Thachet, Residence at 1847 Raes Creek Drive, Bolingbrook, $842,500, July 16.

Elizabeth Zavora to Datrenna T. Flute, Residence at 1118 Lily Field Lane, Bolingbrook, $350,000, July 18.

Mary F. Borio Smith to Xiulan Xu and Shaowu Liu, Residence at 1744 Apple Valley Road, Bolingbrook, $510,000, July 1.

Javier Lopez to Tony Garcia Rodriguez, Residence at 153 S. Schmidt Road, Bolingbrook, $244,900, June 27.

Renee Delisi to Monica A. Appiah, Residence at 156 Roberts Road, Bolingbrook, $240,000, July 19.

Trudy Gordon to Joshua and Tineal Gaddam, Residence at 2429 River Hills Lane, Bolingbrook, $645,000, May 24.

Sharon L. Derence to Grant and Megan Baganz, Residence at 2 Paxson Court, Bolingbrook, $525,000, July 10.

Joshua D. Jackson to Dennis W. and Diane M. Beedy, Residence at 129 Monticello Circle, Bolingbrook, $352,000, Aug. 7.

Carl Eugene Amann to Chandan and Priyanka Singh, Residence at 1840 Marne Road, Bolingbrook, $683,000, Aug. 6.

Mary Helen C. Mendez to Valentin and Natalia Sprinceana, Residence at 1616 Boulder Ridge Drive, Bolingbrook, $580,000, July 15.

Emma L. Trotz to Jesus Ortiz Jr., Residence at 160 Pamela Drive, Bolingbrook, $185,000, May 29.

Farmer 2023 Trust to Adrian and Laura Grosvenor, Residence at 160 N. Vincent Drive, Bolingbrook, $425,000, July 22.

Channahon

Frank Chellino to Ernesto Mercado, Residence at 24208 Marble Road, Channahon, $290,000, July 31.

Kevin Contreras to Garett Evans, Residence at 23645 W. Devon Drive, Channahon, $300,000, June 25.

Crest Hill

Muhammad Chaudhry to Hibethsy Silguero and Jose Soto, Residence at 1924 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $250,000, July 31.

Funches Trust to Rosemary Slotkus and Daniel Kubkowski, Residence at 16418 Crescent Lake Court, Crest Hill, $261,000, July 22.

Eliabeth M. Vacca Estate to Liza Ott, Residence at 2309 Hess Drive, Crest Hill, $320,000, July 26.

Rife Trust to Cesar and Nereida Ortega, Residence at 2139 Susanna Way, Crest Hill, $376,500, July 16.

Elwood

Willis G. Conaway to Christopher Conaway, Residence at 19810 Tanglewood Drive E, Elwood, $300,000, July 29.

Frankfort

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Shouziang Zheng and Xingzhu Huang, Residence at 19919 S. Pine Hill Road, Frankfort, $120,000, Aug. 2.

Perrott Trust to Collin Joseph and Jacquelyn McKillip, Residence at 22135 Princeton Circle, Frankfort, $506,800, Aug. 2.

Sammy Abdin to Cassidy Eggert, Residence at 19705 S. Edinburgh Lane, Frankfort, $230,000, July 31.

Sandra E. Greene to Daniel Peter Troy and Meagan Elizabeth Jones, Residence at 228 N. Locust St., Frankfort, $500,000, Aug. 6.

Divittorio Trust to James C. and Ashley N. Novy, Residence at 21155 Hunter Woods Drive, Frankfort, $545,000, July 10.

Joseph M. Domzal to Achal Khanna and Sanna Kathuria, Residence at 22438 Ledgestone Way, Frankfort, $710,000, July 30.

Brian Aleck to Robert and Kaiti Grossi, Residence at 22749 Fieldstone Drive, Frankfort, $875,000, July 25.

HPA Borrower 2019 2 LLC to Dalton Herbirg, Residence at 20049 S. Graceland Lane, Frankfort, $250,000, July 6.

Homer Glen

Winters Trust to George G. Tsigolis and Georgia Tsigolis, Residence at 14533 S. Pheasant Lane, Homer Glen, $422,500, July 26.

Gary L. Andorf to Eileen Messinger, Residence at 16115 S. Stonebridge Drive, Homer Glen, $505,000, July 12.

David Bellotti to Rafal J. Bukowski, Residence at 14353 S. Twin Creek Lane, Homer Glen, $535,000, July 24.

C Raven Stone to William Grande, Residence at 15334 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, $280,000, July 29.

Dowding Trust to Gail Behrman, Residence at 16322 Lakewood Path, Homer Glen, $1.1 million, July 18.

Turnkey Transformations Inc. to Jennifer Louise O’Malley & Edward Francis Slavin III, Residence at 13601 S. Shannon Drive, Homer Glen, $511,500, Aug. 8.

Ta Goslin LLC to Maribeth Einikis, Residence at 14150 Sheffield Drive 101, Homer Glen, $330,500, July 31.

Schmitt 2012 Trust to Amer Alrifaee and Nesreen Said, Residence at 15410 Graceland Drive, Homer Glen, $565,000, July 31.

Gregory R. Swanson to Bikram Sharma and Karam Jeet Kaur Tagore, Residence at 16543 S. Catawba Road, Homer Glen, $700,000, July 12.

Shannon B. Dermer to Alexia Neubauer and Elizabeth Stewart, Residence at 12443 W. Mackinac Road, Homer Glen, $590,000, July 26.

Joliet

Rosario E. Kelly to Daniel Enrique Sanchez Sr. and Daniel Enrique Sanchez Jr., Residence at 157 Parks Ave., Joliet, $216,000, June 14.

Katrina Obregon to Armando John Bolanos III, Residence at 1352 Timberline Drive, Joliet, $360,000, June 27.

William Rylko to Luis M. Ibarra Jr., Residence at 1101 Norley Ave., Joliet, $235,500, July 24.

Juan Carlos Angeles to Thomas P. and Paula B. Hughes, Residence at 115 Stadium Drive, Joliet, $305,000, July 16.

Benjamin Orozco to Edmundo and Blanca Hernandez, Residence at 1317 Tiger Lily Lane, Joliet, $375,000, July 12.

Asif Mohammed to Martin Oliveros, Residence at 113 Baker Ave., Joliet, $52,000, Aug. 1.

Jonathan Frausto to Tyler J. Navarro, Residence at 21 Peale St., Joliet, $178,000, June 11.

Theodore B. Hattan to Miguel and Cintha Murgo, Residence at 1309 Morgan St., Joliet, $190,500, July 23.

Hector Samuel Rivera to Veronica and Maria D. Jaime, Residence at 1515 N. William St., Joliet, $262,000, June 28.

Core Homes LLC to Robert D. and Melissa E. Nolan, Residence at 1104 Weston Way, Joliet, $457,916, July 16.

Caparros Trust to Sharon L. Ruddy, Residence at 1620 Mason Ave., Joliet, $325,000, July 17.

Midwest Capital Investments LLC to Alberto Velazquez Jr. and Maria De Lourdes Meza Zavala, Residence at 1329 S. Chicago St., Joliet, $235,000, July 25.

Tina Venegas Carpintero to Eloy Guzman and Maria Teresa Guzman Ortiz, Residence at 1117 Hacker Ave., Joliet, $214,000, July 26.

Athena V. Pappas to Abel and Adriana Sanchez, Residence at 1600 McDonough St., Joliet, $285,000, July 26.

Joseph J. Debretto to Michael A. Bonk, Residence at 1122 Chovan Drive, Joliet, $224,999, July 2.

Zachary Vogt to Kevin and Jessica Corrigan, Residence at 24617 W. Mound Road, Joliet, $525,000, July 29.

Fannie Mae to Timothy and Julianne Rieckmann, Residence at 1921 Cherrywood Court, Joliet, $237,500, Aug. 8.

Gunnink Trust to Tara Neff, Residence at 1421 Hidden Grove Circle 25 1, Joliet, $265,000, June 25.

Kevin S. Comford to Luke F. Loden, Residence at 2212 Mayfield Ave., Joliet, $273,000, July 23.

Michael J. Elfter to Eric P. and Donna K. Hanson, Residence at 2206 Mayfield Ave., Joliet, $328,000, July 30.

Antony O. Evans to Jose Guadalupe Ramirez Sanchez and Yolanda Rios Torres, Residence at 217 Saint Joseph Ave., Joliet, $260,000, July 26.

Forristal Trust to Sean E. Wallace, Residence at 1104 Taylor St., Joliet, $310,000, July 26.

Old National Bank Trustee to Joan T. Futterer, Residence at 1604 Mason Ave., Joliet, $285,000, July 17.

Aracely V. Markowski to Chelsea Elizabeth Oglesby and Alexander Oglesby, Residence at 1027 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $276,500, July 30.

Jose J. Magana to Reagan Bishop and Jerry V. Markarian III, Residence at 1015 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $209,900, July 10.

Will County Sheriff to Cecilio Gonzalez, Residence at 1214 Gage Court, Joliet, $112,000, April 26.

Bette J. Reed to Charles Balstrode Jr., Residence at 2404 Par Four Court, Joliet, $259,000, July 24.

Beth Ann Ciszek to Nidia Huerta, Residence at 1002 Campbell St., Joliet, $180,000, July 15.

Kurt Fife to Basil Zager and Caroline Talaska, Residence at 2402 Vesta Drive, Joliet, $242,700, Aug. 2.

Jose F. Elizalde to Natalia Martinez Reyes, Residence at 110 Munroe St., Joliet, $120,000, June 17.

Charles H. Cora to Raymundo Muro Salazar, Residence at 1200 Waverly Place, Joliet, $225,000, July 24.

Cherae Chambers Barrett to Xitlali Ortez and Ana L. Nava, Residence at 1502 Eunice Ave., Joliet, $294,900, July 25.

Lemont

Kent T. Kamradt to Justin and Kathryn Brady, Residence at 1252 Camelot Lane, Lemont, $760,000, July 31.

Bradley Beemer to Bradley J. and Michelle A. Reid, Residence at 12763 Rosa Lane, Lemont, $970,000, July 12.

Teton Development LLC to Anjali Sane and Prakash Sane, Residence at 12248 Copper Ridge Drive, Lemont, $867,500, July 26.

Lockport

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Sandra Villalpando, Residence at 15238 W. Farmstead Drive, Lockport, $729,485, July 22.

Krakowsky Trust to Piotr W. Kusper, Residence at 14956 Archer Ave., Lockport, $305,000, July 22.

Dennis Stark to Lillian Baldwin, Residence at 1510 Johnson St., Lockport, $316,000, July 11.

Barton Trust to John and Alexandra Skordas, Residence at 16808 Placid Court, Lockport, $400,000, July 18.

Rebecca D. Lorkiewicz to Christine D. Wallace, Residence at 17039 Carlislie Lane, Lockport, $405,000, July 31.

Michael Kashirsky to Duante Gray and Christina Clementi, Residence at 17802 Hedgewood Drive, Lockport, $424,097, July 31.

Amy Cacchione to Michael Giovanni Rojas, Residence at 17576 S. Gilbert Drive, Lockport, $260,000, July 17.

Lauren Czudak to Anna and Tomasz Michalik, Residence at 1041 Ashley Court S 3C, Lockport, $222,000, Aug. 8.

Ryan S. Johansson to John J. and Patricia L. Pastore, Residence at 16058 W. Red Cloud Drive, Lockport, $595,000, July 27.

Michael R. Kruse to Marilyn Montoro Banogon, Residence at 17117 Manitoba St., Lockport, $385,000, July 19.

Brian Viar to Jonathan Smagacz and Nancy A. Lizotte, Residence at 16753 W. Sioux Drive, Lockport, $415,000, July 17.

Kyle A. Cermak to Angelo Makropoulos, Residence at 16521 S. Nottingham Court, Lockport, $299,000, Aug. 8.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Nelson and Jazmin Servin, Residence at 16506 S. Silo Bend Drive, Lockport, $642,755, Aug. 12.

Roger L. Daggit to Andrew W. Wojtanowska and Piotr J. Wojtas, Residence at 16439 S. Westwood Drive, Lockport, $381,000, Aug. 5.

Ronald Wellman to Hector Abel and Maricela Patti, Residence at 16415 Newcastle Way, Lockport, $350,000, July 22.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Justin Warren Pindiak, Residence at 16411 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $679,265, Aug. 6.

Manhattan

Matthew J. Meilicke to Adam S. Grzywna and Keri A. Marshall, Residence at 14810 W. Deere Drive, Manhattan, $470,000, July 29.

Rathfarn Builders Inc. to James A. and Jennifer A. Schmitt, Residence at 23960 S. Roberts St., Manhattan, $589,000, July 31.

Ronald R. Carli to Pawel A. Radzik and Dorothy Duda, Residence at 23746 S. Bridle Path Drive, Manhattan, $725,000, May 16.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee to Michael J. Roche, Residence at 15705 Eagle Way, Manhattan, $499,300, July 11.

Kimberly Frederick to James Scott Reed IV and Lauren McGarry, Residence at 15341 Kenmare Circle, Manhattan, $265,000, July 22.

Mokena

Kilimaitis Construction Inc. to Donna and Michael Kubik, Residence at 12715 Berkshire Drive, Mokena, $868,000, Aug. 1.

Eliza Holicz to Gerardo Mora Jr. and Yaniz A. Rayo, Residence at 19942 S. Normandy Lane, Mokena, $400,000, July 1.

Gregory N. View to Eric Regnerus, Residence at 19846 Wolf Road, Mokena, $229,780, July 22.

Arvydas Norkus to Nicholas J. Gabriele and Julie A. Wilk, Residence at 19616 Cherry St., Mokena, $263,500, July 3.

Michael Saxe to Steven J. and Erin J. Kelly, Residence at 11668 Golden Gate Drive, Mokena, $780,000, June 14.

Perry M. Krokidas Jr. to Nicholas Curatolo, Residence at 19536 115th Ave. C, Mokena, $206,000, July 29.

Alia Khalid Shakir to Greg Simpson, Residence at 18222 S. Spring Meadows Drive, Mokena, $140,000, July 5.

HPA Borrower 2020 D TL LLC to Muslim H Abdulsahib, Residence at 19716 Scarth Lane, Mokena, $435,000, Aug. 1.

Trevor Blackburn to Nicholas Perez, Residence at 11001 Carpenter St., Mokena, $270,000, July 26.

New Lenox

Loveland Homes Inc. to William and Natasha Faulkner, Residence at 1340 Sioux Court, New Lenox, $433,000, Aug. 5.

Michonski 2015 Trust to Jamal Jaber, Residence at 1285 O’Connell Circle, New Lenox, $475,000, July 24.

Lauterbach Sr. Trust to Michelle M. Yohler, Residence at 113 Maray Ave., New Lenox, $290,000, July 12.

Margaret Gorski to Ramiro Camacho, Residence at 122 Gall Lane, New Lenox, $285,000, July 23.

Mark R. Staack to Rick and Salena A. Hernandez, Residence at 2347 Rock Canyon, New Lenox, $549,000, July 11.

First Street Properties LLC to Taylor Nicole Quain and Mark Andrew Mulligan, Residence at 176 Francis Road, New Lenox, $515,000, Aug. 2.

Rosann Green to Mark Rademacher and Rebeka Fox Rademacher, Residence at 2296 Foxwood Drive, New Lenox, $431,500, July 13.

Jason Paganessi to Matthew and Kelly Hanna, Residence at 22600 S. Farm View Road, New Lenox, $575,000, July 2.

Marquette Bank Trustee to Roman A. and Deborah A. Andzuzewski, Residence at 2172 Runway Drive, New Lenox, $509,570, Aug. 9.

Matthew Bunn to Justin A. Reif, Residence at 2323 Delaney Road, New Lenox, $369,000, July 29.

PSB Trust to Jill D. Rieman and Thomas P Rieman Jr., Residence at 1085 Southgate Road, New Lenox, $225,000, Aug. 8.

Plainfield

Peter H. Tammerling to Deborah K. and Justin J Deboor, Residence at 20829 W. Hickory Court, Plainfield, $250,000, July 29.

Jeremy D. Grgich to Amanda and Robert Prince, Residence at 13148 S. Golden Meadow Drive, Plainfield, $390,000, July 19.

Amber S. Morgan to Catherine I. Lencioni, Residence at 20910 W. Snowberry Lane, Plainfield, $235,700, July 31.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Geoffrey Jaemin Hopkins and Rikki Paige Hopkins, Residence at 12936 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $736,516, July 29.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Natalia Villalobos Cuevas and Javier Amador Diaz, Residence at 12912 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $735,460, July 19.

Jeffrey S. Janiec to Arun Gunti and Manasa Mekala, Residence at 11818 Heritage Meadows Drive, Plainfield, $325,000, June 19.

Virginia Hoffman Trust to Paul H. and Jeannette F. Kliem, Residence at 21053 W. Aspen Lane, Plainfield, $360,000, Aug. 1.

Glenn Peter Whalen to Rodney Q. and Vanessa D. Brown, Residence at 21060 W. Aspen Lane, Plainfield, $329,999, July 29.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ravikumar and Neelima Tirumalaraju, Residence at 12849 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $724,914, July 31.

Jennifer W. Bennett to Nicolae Artene and Victor Purici, Residence at 11822 S. Ford Court, Plainfield, $239,000, July 19.

Block Trust to Jessica M. Koziana, Residence at 21013 W. Braxton Lane, Plainfield, $320,000, June 17.

William K. Pierce Trust to Maximillian Petrungaro and Deidre Dalton, Residence at 22959 Birch Court, Plainfield, $290,000, July 26.

Vicky D. Rapsin to Kristie R. Carey, Residence at 15606 S. Benson Ave., Plainfield, $240,000, Aug. 7.

Anthony C. Krask to Gladys M. Adeleye and Adekola Adediji, Residence at 17327 S. McKenna Drive, Plainfield, $645,000, Aug. 2.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Kevin D. Siers and Janet Elizabeth Behrick, Residence at 16120 S. Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $640,000, July 26.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Jacob Doukas and Susannah Domenica Leong, Residence at 16121 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $629,900, Aug. 5.

SFR Borrower 2022-1 LLC to Devougn Walker and Nalien Harton, Residence at 16307 Spring Creek Lane, Plainfield, $464,000, July 30.

Christopher J. Michel to Benetta V. Weatherspoon, Residence at 1804 Arbor Falls Drive, Plainfield, $450,000, July 29.

Jose C. Fuentes to Alex and Marisol Armenta, Residence at 1912 Cumberland Drive, Plainfield, $355,000, July 24.

Baxter Trust to Albert C. and Divine G. Lin, Residence at 25003 Blue Iris Court S, Plainfield, $590,000, July 24.

Michael K. Smolik Jr. to Jacy L. Jones and David S Walczynski, Residence at 2208 Stonehaven Drive, Plainfield, $380,000, July 8.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Ryley M. and Staci Marie Martin, Residence at 16051 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $570,000, Aug. 9.

Justin Spawn to Daniel Coss, Residence at 2304 Willow Lakes Drive, Plainfield, $345,000, July 22.

Raymond Stajszczak to Carlos and Yadira Acosta, Residence at 24836 Michele Drive, Plainfield, $535,000, Aug. 8.

Jerry Mohler to Dylan Mohler, Residence at 23440 W. Van Horn Lane, Plainfield, $290,000, July 23.

Timothy J. Buss to Rosendo Javier and Magdalena Gonzalez Palma, Residence at 23608 Douglas Drive, Plainfield, $515,000, July 26.

Karen Smith to Michael Andrews, Residence at 23813 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, $320,000, July 22.

Douglas J. Evak to Robert Shoenhair, Residence at 24022 W. Highview Court, Plainfield, $385,000, July 18.

Charles J. Knechtel Jr. to Anthony Buchta Jr. and Madeline R. Guidarelli, Residence at 24135 Merlot Lane, Plainfield, $490,000, Aug. 2.

Nathan R. Jones to Adolfo and Claudia Pena, Residence at 24208 Norwood Drive, Plainfield, $580,000, July 25.

Beardsley Trust to Ian and Alyssabeth Reed, Residence at 24937 Mathews Court, Plainfield, $491,000, July 25.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Dennis J. Harris and Raine Marie Javier Tomacruz, Residence at 14724 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $554,900, July 29.

Dolores M. Krall Trust to Gordon Ariho and Charlotte Ariho Kukundakwe, Residence at 13304 Meadow Lane, Plainfield, $489,900, Aug. 2.

Diane M. Hunt to Barbara Best, Residence at 13324 Millbank Drive, Plainfield, $475,000, July 1.

Glenn Granada to Russell Dean Wilie and Monice Wilie, Residence at 13428 Skyline Drive, Plainfield, $680,000, June 17.

Anthony J. Crowley to Pavlo and Svitlana Titenok, Residence at 13515 Jordan Lane, Plainfield, $505,000, July 25.

CSMC 2017 RPL2 Trust to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 13548 Capista Drive, Plainfield, $351,500, July 29.

Mark A. Soenksen to Courtney Lynn Woyach and Scott Ian Woyach, Residence at 13825 S. Princeton Court, Plainfield, $320,000, July 23.

Sosa Trust to Ronald and Patricia Mentzer, Residence at 13832 S. Magnolia Drive, Plainfield, $300,000, July 23.

Anthony Mattis to Steven Hemphill Jr. and Kathy M. Hemphill, Residence at 13907 S. Bristlecone Lane C, Plainfield, $222,000, July 18.

Latanya Castro to Makenzie Ruehle, Residence at 14044 S. Oregon Drive, Plainfield, $270,000, July 18.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Mujtaba Nabizada, Residence at 14125 S. Butler Court, Plainfield, $288,000, July 10.

Jonathan K. Stratton to Christine Mallo, Residence at 15431 S. Pratt Lane, Plainfield, $482,500, Aug. 9.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Vishmay Kiritkumar Shah and Ami Rajendrasinh Parmar, Residence at 15207 S. Emerson St., Plainfield, $504,085, July 31.

Kendall Partners Limited to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 24965 Brett St., Plainfield, $420,000, June 3.

Kevin Joseph Principato to Patrick and Laura Keeley, Residence at 15305 S. Sawgrass Circle, Plainfield, $510,000, July 26.

Pawel Loboz to Carolyn Wells, Residence at 1506 Pheasant Landing Drive, Plainfield, $388,500, July 26.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Farah and Wajid Hasan, Residence at 14731 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $540,990, July 30.

Romeoville

Molloy Trust to Richard and Vivian Kramer, Residence at 1529 W. Ludington Circle, Romeoville, $265,000, July 2.

Bader Brother Builders Inc. to Alyssa and Anthony Pena, Residence at 19327 W. Dawson Ave., Romeoville, $293,000, July 2.

Ivan Milosavljevic to Gifty Agyemang, Residence at 244 E. Savannah Drive, Romeoville, $280,000, June 24.

Gloria Justiniano to Haider and Shabeehe Rizvi, Residence at 133 Foxglove, Romeoville, $290,110, July 24.

Andre D. Smith to Luke and Birdie Rogers, Residence at 1597 Lavender Drive, Romeoville, $380,000, July 26.

Jesse L. Patton to Melina C. Coronel Salas and John D. Boyer, Residence at 1542 Azalea Circle, Romeoville, $239,900, July 25.

Pinkyrose F. Marcheschi to Kaitlyn Tenuto and Mariusz Skowron, Residence at 150 Azalea Circle, Romeoville, $184,000, July 16.

Shorewood

Peggy E. Bergin Mantia to Martin Zon, Residence at 205 Ridge Road, Shorewood, $340,000, July 30.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Jeremy James Close and Jovan Ululani Close, Residence at 21012 Benjamin Drive, Shorewood, $722,261, July 8.

Paul Schlimm to Justin M. Funk and Megan L. Funk, Residence at 24444 River Crossing Drive, Shorewood, $545,000, July 25.

Jason A. Witnik to Brendan Cemel, Residence at 205 Birch Drive, Shorewood, $335,000, July 29.

Joseph A. Jacoboski to William and Cynthia Rousonelos, Residence at 24504 River Crossing Drive, Shorewood, $525,000, July 23.

Brittany Rae Tomich to Leszek and Barbara Gurgul, Residence at 21339 Somerset St., Shorewood, $59,000, July 25.

Hill Trust to Zach Vogt and Lauren Ashley Vogt, Residence at 21464 S. Redwood Lane, Shorewood, $725,000, July 24.

David W. Foskett to Colin Hooks, Residence at 1005 S. Raven Road, Shorewood, $316,000, July 31.

Karen Navarrete to Kristen A. Petrusich, Residence at 1719 Fieldstone Drive N 1719, Shorewood, $259,000, July 31.

Spencer Trust to David Tully and Christopher Parker, Residence at 1132 Ranchwood Drive, Shorewood, $470,000, July 26.

Mark A. Karczewski to Connie B. Parini, Residence at 1726 Devonshire Lane, Shorewood, $315,000, July 31.

Wilmington

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Ryan Jeffries, Residence at 23041 W. Kankakee River Drive, Wilmington, $50,000, June 27.

Sanders Trust to Kelly D. Kavanaugh and Jonathan M. Racer, Residence at 109 S. McIntyre St., Wilmington, $225,000, July 30.

Ronald W. Clark to Wendy Nagy, Residence at 117 S. Cedar Lane, Wilmington, $133,000, July 16.