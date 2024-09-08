Joliet West cruises in volleyball: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls flag football
Joliet West goes 1-1 at Bradley-Bourbonnais Jamboree: The Tigers moved to 3-2 on the season after splitting a pair of games on Saturday. West started off losing to Yorkville 13-12, a vast improvement after a lopsided season loss to Yorkville to start the year. The Tigers followed that up with a 24-0 win against Bloom.
Girls volleyball
Joliet West goes 5-0 in Conant Invite: The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the year following a 5-0 tourney run. The Tigers beat St. Charles East, Schaumburg, Lake Zurich, Fremd and St. Francis. Lexie Grevengoed (38 kills, 22 digs, seven aces), Sidney Barlog (38 digs, eight aces) and Lina Govoni (45 assists, 25 kills, 19 digs, 12 blocks, seven aces) led the way.
Lemont goes 3-1 at BlackHawk Invite: It was a solid weekend for Lemont as it won Pool A. In the same tournament, Plainfield East got a three-set win over Kaneland.
Joliet Central takes third at home invite: The Steelman hosted their annual volleyball tournament and turned in an impressive result. Sophie Wieczorek and Rhian Crittenden earned all-tournament honors
Boys soccer
Minooka 2 Waubonsie Valley 2: Minooka is still seeking its first win of the season, but it has notched up four ties with the draw against Waubonsie Valley. Jamie Franson Aidan Gubbins each had a goal for Minooka.
Joliet Catholic goes 0-1-1 at Herscher Shootout:The Hilltoppers began their day losing 3-0 to Manteno, but followed it up by tying Grant Park 0-0. Morris went 0-2 on the day.
Lemont 2, Glenbard South 0: Lemont picked up an impressive nonconference win on Saturday.
Lincoln-Way East 3, Shepard 0: The Griffins moved to 6-0-0 on the season thanks to two goals by Kamden Williams and one by Josh Mensching.
Marian Catholic 4, Providence 2: Kiki Zamudio and Ben Kokonas each scored goals for the Celtics, but Marian had the more potent offense on the day.
Girls golf
Joliet takes third at Connersville Invite: In the competitive tournament in Indianapolis, Joliet Township placed third with a team score of 373.
Boys cross country
Bolingbrook finishes 17th at Hornet Invite: The Raiders scored 405 points as a team to lead local schools. Minooka finished 18th with 425 as Nico Cimino took 15th with a time of 14:56.40.
Lincoln-Way Central finishes second at Lyons Invite: The Knights had a team score of 61 to finish just behind Lyons. Joliet West took fourth with 114.
Girls cross country
Lincoln-Way West finish eighth at Lyons Invite: The Warriors finished with a team score of 220 as they were led by Chloe Miller, Ellie Trench and Sophia Mikolajczak. They all finished in the top 50.
Minooka takes fourth at Hornet Invite: The Minooka girls finished with a score of 131, led by Maya Ledesma. Ledesma finished second with a time of 16:49.40. Bolingbrook finished 15th with a score of 454.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West finishes fourth in own tournament: The Warriors scored five points as a team and were led by Gwen Baker, Gabby Gentle and Emily Tigchelaar.