Family in Joliet child stabbing tragedy cooperating with police investigation

The tragic stabbing of a 2-year-old boy by his brother occurred in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive in Joliet, a quiet residential neighborhood that currently is the site of a city construction project. (Gary Middendorf)

The family of two children involved in a tragic stabbing death are fully cooperating with the investigation, Joliet police said Saturday.

A 2-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother on Friday, police said.

“The victim was discovered by his mother, who then called 911,” the Joliet Police Department said in a news release Saturday that offered more details about what happened.

Police were called at 5:04 p.m. to the family home in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive.

A street sign marks Fairway Drive in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

“Officers on-scene took the 6-year-old male into protective custody and he was transported to the Joliet Police Department, where he was accompanied by family,” according to the release. “Detectives continue to work with the victim’s family, who have fully cooperated with this investigation.”

Custody of the 6-year-old child was transferred to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, police said. DCFS with Will County Health Department Screening Assessment Support Services had the boy transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

Police Chief William Evans issued a statement with the Saturday update, saying police “are committed to a thorough investigation and to providing support to the family and our community during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Our community is reeling from this devastating incident, as I am unable to come up with a sufficient statement that can adequately express the sorrow and pain we all feel following this heartbreaking event,” Evans said. “Most importantly, I wish to express our thoughts and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones that have been deeply impacted by such a tragedy. Your community stands with you in your grief, and we are here to support you in any way we can.”