Joliet police: 2-year-old dead after being stabbed by 6-year-old brother

A 2-year-old child died Friday in Joliet after apparently being stabbed by his 6-year-old brother, according to Joliet police.

Officers responded at around 5:04 p.m. on Friday to a residence in the 2700 block of Fairway Drive for a report of a child that had been stabbed, according to a news release from the Joliet police. Upon arrival, officers saw a 2-year-old male child inside of the residence with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the 2-year-old child had been stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother, according to police. The 2-year-old victim was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet by the Joliet Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Detectives continue to work with the victim’s family, who police said are cooperating with this investigation. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified and are currently working with detectives, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police said further details will be provided once they become available.