Crest Hill streets to undergo storm sewer improvement project

Work is expected to begin over the next week on storm sewer improvements along a few designated streets in Crest Hill.

The city has contracted with H. Linden & Sons Sewer and Water out of Plano to begin work on storm sewer improvements on Wilcox Street, Ludwig and Stern avenues.

The contractor was expected to begin Thursday delivering equipment and materials along with installing filters in designated catch basins for erosion control, according to an announcement from the city.

Construction is expected “to begin directly depending on weather” with saw cutting of existing pavement and installation of new underground utilities, the city said.

Residents should expect daytime parking restrictions, but no trenches will be left open during non-working hours, the city said.

Street parking will be prohibited during construction, but driveway access will be available at the end of each workday, the city said. The contractor is expected to place No Parking signs at locations where the work will be ongoing.

Temporary detour routes will be installed to direct traffic through the construction zones and local traffic will have access to the work zones before and after each work day, according to the city.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in late fall.