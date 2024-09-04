Spirit Halloween stores open in Will County

Spirit Halloween stores are opening up across the Will County area for the season.

Spirit Halloween offers a wide variety of costumes, haunted house props, makeup and lighting, according to its website.

Spirit Halloween Louis Joliet is located in the former Carsons at 3340 Mall Loop Drive in Joliet.

Spirit Halloween Bolingbrook is located in the Former Charming Charlies, 635 East Boughton Road,Bolingbrook.

For more information on either store, call 855-704-2669 or visit spirithalloween.com.

